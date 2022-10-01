ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

The Bee

Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery

A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
CULVER, OR
Warm Springs, OR
opb.org

Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend's queer community grieving

Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
BEND, OR
kpic

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR

