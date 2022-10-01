Read full article on original website
Related
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
KTVZ
Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery
A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
kptv.com
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area
A serious crash closed U.S. Highway 97 just north of Redmond Thursday night, and ODOT advised motorists to expect extended delays and avoid the area. The post Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED PEOPLE
kpic
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
VIDEO: Man released from jail appears to steal police’s front desk bell
A man recently released from the Crook County Jail allegedly stole a call bell from the front desk of the Prineville Police Department earlier this week.
Comments / 0