Pacers would trade Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for both of Lakers' unprotected first-round picks

Zach Lowe: “The one I’ve said I would sleep over if I were a Buss or Mr. Pelinka is trading both picks to the Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. My best intel right now is if the Lakers called Indiana right now and said ‘Both picks unprotected,’ the Pacers would do that deal, would probably do that deal.”

The Athletic NBA: The Lakers and Pacers engaged in trade conversations this week per @ShamsCharania. Los Angeles was unwilling to part with two unprotected first-round picks for any deal involving Buddy Hield or Myles Turner. -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / September 21, 2022

In recent conversations with the Jazz, the Lakers have targeted Bogdanović, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, according to league sources. The Lakers’ desire to land the Pacers’ Buddy Hield has also been well-chronicled, with the former Kings guard nearly coming their way via trade last summer. The 29-year-old 3-point specialist has been a focal point in the Lakers’ offseason talks with Indiana as well — alongside Myles Turner — but a deal is not expected on that front. -via The Athletic / September 16, 2022

The Lakers have hesitated to trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in any deal that doesn’t make them serious contenders for the next two seasons (when James is guaranteed to be under contract). Maybe Conley’s inclusion in a deal, considering the $24 million owed after this season, would allow for the Lakers to gather a small handful of top-tier rotation players for a final push with James. And maybe the Lakers could push for Jared Vanderbilt, a 23-year-old defense and rebounding specialist, who recently signed with Klutch Sports, as a sweetener in any deal where they’re sacrificing a future first. Also, the Lakers might still prefer a Hield-Turner trade costing two firsts than any bundle they’re able to cook up with the Jazz. There’s also been a long flirtation with former first-round pick Cam Reddish, who the team was linked to last season at the deadline and over this offseason. -via Los Angeles Times / September 2, 2022

“No matter what [the Lakers] do with trades or however they reconstruct this year, they are going to keep an eye on next summer. That is where they have a lot invested, being able to get another star-type player next summer,” the executive said to Heavy Sports. “They’re going to look at Kyrie Irving, of course, but he is probably not their top choice. They will look at Jerami Grant, who they liked for a long time, same with Myles Turner. I think Andrew Wiggins would be a big prize there because he can play two-ways.” -via Heavy.com / September 28, 2022

Still, the uncertainty isn’t going anywhere, no matter how hard Turner tries to concentrate on what he can do on the court. “This is the only time I will be addressing it this year; I want to make sure everyone knows that,” said Turner, who declined to discuss any contract negotiations. “Yeah, elephant in the room. For me, this is my eighth season. I’ve been in trade rumors the past four or five years. It’s something that I know that I’m numb to. It’s something that it’s just whatever comes with this business. There are no hard feelings in this business. You have to take the emotions out of everything, and I’ve learned that at a young age, and I still hold true to that. My job is to come in here and help these young guys now, man.” -via Indianapolis Star / September 28, 2022

Brian Windhorst: Any any explanation to the intrigue on why Rob Pelinka And Darvin Ham delayed their press conference by five days? … Why would they do that? Why would they do that? Dave McMenamin: I just know around the same time that occurred we were hearing from the Pacers GM that Myles Turner will for sure be with the team to start training camp so I don’t know. -via Apple Podcasts / September 27, 2022