Macon, GA

Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
Wreck on Broadway and Raines Ave leaves 2 in the hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning, a wreck at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue left 2 people hospitalized. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. , where the driver of a Ford Taurus was traveling north on Broadway when he collided into a Ford Crown Victoria that was attempting to take a left from Broadway onto Raines.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'

MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
Woman hit by truck on Ocmulgee East Blvd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, a 21-year-old female was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when...
Woman killed in Macon car wreck

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
Man shot in leg on Rice Mill Rd.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. Just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to the Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer

DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
Baldwin County receives funding to help replace sewer systems

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County is using $1 million in grant funding to finish its 10-year sewer replacement project. The money is from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The county says this will help residents who live in the south side of the county. Several of those...
Three killed in accident on I-475

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m.Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when it...
