Historic Macon Flea Market offers timeless, interesting items for treasure-lovers
MACON, Ga. — It happens twice a year and this fall, promises to be a big event for treasure lovers. Historic Macon is hosting their flea market this weekend. Brian Luna says this event is the real deal. "Macon, no fakin' -- we got it," he said. Betty Sweet...
Disabled children drove to smiles and opportunities
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their eighth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. Go Baby Go is a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
Wreck on Broadway and Raines Ave leaves 2 in the hospital
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning, a wreck at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue left 2 people hospitalized. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. , where the driver of a Ford Taurus was traveling north on Broadway when he collided into a Ford Crown Victoria that was attempting to take a left from Broadway onto Raines.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
'Everything moved out': Macon businesses react to another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
MACON, Ga. — In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change of plans. Store owner Kenny Johnson told 13WMAZ he is retiring. This means there will only be two Hometown stores...
Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'
MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia. The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.
‘Highway 11 Halls of Horror’ in Jones County starts the scares for Halloween season
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The fall season is here, and that means things are starting to get a little spooky in Jones County. A former elementary school on Monticello Road has turned into hallways filled with unspeakable terrors. It’s known as Highway 11 Halls of Horror. The team that...
48-Year-Old Misty Rethemeyer Killed In A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal traffic accident that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday at Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m.
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
Woman hit by truck on Ocmulgee East Blvd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriffs Office, a 21-year-old female was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins, GA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Woman killed in Macon car wreck
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
Man shot in leg on Rice Mill Rd.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. Just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to the Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
Cherry Blossom Festival announces headliner for Veterans Day Celebration
MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival announced on Thursday the headliner for the 2022 Veterans Day Celebration. Nationally known rock band 38 Special is headlining the celebration on November 6, according to a press release. “We are thrilled to have been asked to produce this event last year,...
Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer
DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
Baldwin County receives funding to help replace sewer systems
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County is using $1 million in grant funding to finish its 10-year sewer replacement project. The money is from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The county says this will help residents who live in the south side of the county. Several of those...
Three killed in accident on I-475
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m.Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when it...
From WNBA to WNB: Allisha Gray opening new restaurant in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Allisha Gray is starting a new business in Milledgeville. Last week, the star posted on her Twitter and Instagram that she will open a new WNB Factory in Milledgeville. "So we did something big today! We became Franchisee Owners of...
