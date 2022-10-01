Read full article on original website
Flower Mound firefighter dies of cancer
A Flower Mound firefighter has died at the age of 33. Flower Mound Fire Department announced the death of G. Wade Cannon in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
ntdaily.com
Denton’s Fall Market debuts on the Square
Tables full of homemade crafts, baked goods and fall decor overtook the Wells Fargo parking lot near the Denton Square on Sept. 24. There, vendors braved the heat to share their autumn treats at the first Denton ‘s Fall Market. Market host, MSquared owner Chelsea Bryant, held the event...
LETTER: Furst Ranch will benefit Flower Mound
The Flower Mound Town Council has a tremendous opportunity to approve a multi-faceted 1,000+ Acre Legacy Project for Flower Mound that will enable our town to maximize a truly unique opportunity in this historical growth period of the Metroplex. Flower Mound Ranch/Furst Ranch – which is Master Plan & SmartGrowth...
checkoutdfw.com
This is what is so unique about the plants, trees and compost going in at Painted Tree in McKinney
There are so many elements that make Painted Tree, a new development being built in McKinney, so unique. • A massive 25-mile trail system that will include different surfaces and topography. • 3,400 homesites offering a variety of options like single-family homes and townhouses for sale, as well as apartments...
Lantana Golf Club renovates clubhouse
Lantana Golf Club has completed a months-long, multi-million dollar renovation of its clubhouse. The 20-year-old clubhouse has been “transformed … to meet the needs of its active, growing membership,” according to a club news release. The private club has a new entrance leading to an open floorplan and a new wraparound member bar and social space.
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
dmagazine.com
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Greenhouse in Cleburne
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Farming Greenhouse in Cleburne. Dallas-based vertical farming company Eden Green Technology has completed construction of its first vertical farming greenhouse, a 2-acre facility, in Cleburne. The facility uses vertical farming to reduce the space needed for urban farming. It will produce 1.8 million pounds of greens annually in a 62,500 square-foot growing space.
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
dallasexpress.com
Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories
The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
Register now for Lakeside 5K & Family Fun Day
Participants can now register for the annual Lakeside 5K & Family Fun Day, scheduled for next month. The kids’ run will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, and the 5K will start at 8 a.m. in the plaza (2300 Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound). The race takes runners and walkers down to Sunset Point before returning to the community lawn for family fun, activities, music and food, according to a news release from Lakeside. Prizes will be awarded to the best group costume, best single costume and best 18-and-under costume.
Flower Mound, chamber to host second annual Shop Local Week
The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it, along with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, will host the second annual Shop Local Week later this fall. During the first Shop Local Week last year, local businesses offered special discounts and deals to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine and play in Flower Mound. The initiative is aimed at stimulating the economy and promoting the importance of supporting local businesses.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
On a mission to serve
When you see them, you know. Their well-kept appearance, unmistakable black and white name badge and happy countenance give their identity away. They are missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While there are approximately 54,000 full-time missionaries serving in 399 missions worldwide, the Flower Mound missionaries,...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
The Arts: The fall season
Fall signals the return to a routine that provides structure and brings sense to our days. A time when school starts up, weather cools down and pumpkin patches are fascinating and fun paths to colorful Halloween. While autumn can signal the slowing down of the year, here in the Flower...
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
fox4news.com
Hurricane Ian: Coppell woman describes panic as floodwaters drew closer to her home
NAPLES, Fla. - Coppell resident Kim Clark is one of several people in Florida cleaning up after finding herself in Hurricane Ian's path. Clark, who was at her second home in Naples, Florida, said she had never seen anything like the powerful Category 4 hurricane. "The water came in so...
Highland Village City Update — October 2022
Sometimes, when planning events, you never know how successful it will be or even if anyone will attend. Last month I held the first Coffee with the Mayor at Sip Stir Coffee House and I was so surprised by how many of you came to talk with me. Thank you! I will continue to have these events on the first Monday of each month and hope you continue to attend.
