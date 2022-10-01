ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tri-City Herald

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.
Tri-City Herald

Matisse Thybulle’s Sixers Teammate Demands More Threes

For the last few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers’ 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle has established himself as one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. Despite starting in just 72 of the 196 career games he’s appeared in a while averaging fewer than 26 minutes through three seasons, Thybulle has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022.
Tri-City Herald

Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin

The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup

The Lakers' tumultuous offseason has finally come to an end, as training camp allows the team to start focusing on basketball again. With Russell Westbrook still on the roster, it appears the team is done making moves (at least for now). That means the biggest question mark now revolves around...
Tri-City Herald

Raptors Lean In To Unusual Lineups in Preseason Victory Over Jazz

The Toronto Raptors are back and weirder than ever. View the original article to see embedded media. Last season was merely a test run for this unusual Raptors roster. This year, Toronto appears to be taking it to another level. Take the lineup that started the second quarter of Toronto's 114-82 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, for example. The Raptors took the court without a single player 6-foot-7 or shorter.
Tri-City Herald

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener

Jaylen Brown finished with a game-high 24 points, and Jayson Tatum generated 16, while the Celtics assisted on 41 of 48 field goals and shot 16/20 (46.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Boston also looked sharp defensively, holding the Hornets to 5/33 (15.2 percent) from long range and stifling them in the half court. The Celtics also got significant contributions from their second unit, which outscored Charlotte's 72-39.
Tri-City Herald

Best Steph Curry Highlights From Japan

View the original article to see embedded media. Sweeping their two pre-season games against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors will leave Japan feeling pretty good about the way things went. While there is never too much that can be taken away from pre-season games, it always feels good to win, and there were serval positive takeaways for Golden State.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan reveals he was “hell bent” on being a Laker

DeMar DeRozan believed he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers until the Westbrook trade scuttled plans. Five time All Star, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls sure has a soft spot for his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers; so much so that the 33-year old thought he would pitch tent with the Gold and Purple.
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
Tri-City Herald

Travis Sanheim Could Become A Trade Chip for the Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers were sellers at the last two NHL trade deadlines, shipping out pending free agents such as Claude Giroux and Justin Braun. Should they be on course to miss the playoffs this season, defenseman Travis Sanheim could be the next notable Flyer to hit the trade block. Cap...
