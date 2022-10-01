Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Local Bilingual 911 operator saves a lifeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke City Sheriff's office hosts Faith & Blue community festivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Carey, Patricia Long
Patricia Catherine Long Carey, age 86, of Christiansburg died, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:20 PM. Her Husband Nelson George Carey, Daughter Cheryl Nannette Carey and Grandson Carl Ryan Linkous were at her bedside at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Salem. She was born in Long Island, NY on August 27, 1936, to the late John Walter and Barbara Franklin Long.
NRVNews
ABWA October Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our October monthly lunch meeting. Our speaker, Dr. Barbara Johnson, will share with us on the topic of women’s health. Theda Blackwood of Theorem is the speaker sponsor for this event. American Business Women’s Association October Luncheon Meeting. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 11:30 – 1:00...
NRVNews
Taylor, Ellis Frances
Ellis Frances Taylor, 84, of Blacksburg passed away September 30 at his home. Ellis was a great loving man and would do anything for anyone. He always loved to go fishing, traveling and staying on the go. Ellis enjoyed going to church at New Hope Baptist Church. He loved his grandchildren and all their children.
NRVNews
Cox, David Brian
David Brian Cox, 52 of Pearisburg, VA, formerly of Ivor, VA., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. David was born on February 7, 1970, in Fall River, MA, and was a son of the late Howard Morris Cox and Joan Lillian Green Cox. David was a 1988 graduate of Princeton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
NRVNews
Shultz, Kristy Dawn
Kristy Dawn Shultz, 42, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Louise McPherson. Survivors include her father, Robert Edward McPherson; children, Harley Huffman and Paul Huffman; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Todd Belcher; and many other relatives and friends.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home continues Virginia Spirits Month with Law’s Choice
(WDBJ) - A spirit that was once hidden in the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is now celebrated throughout the region. Moonshine has strong ties to Franklin County where locals boast about being from the Moonshine Capital of the World. Generations of families built their own stills and perfected...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands names 2022 Christmas Mother
COVINGTON, Va. – The 74th Alleghany Highland’s Christmas Mother has been chosen. This year, Mary Kramer Asma will be this year’s Christmas Mother, according to Highlands leaders. For the past 74 years, the Alleghany Highlands has welcomed the community to volunteer and donate in order to help...
Augusta Free Press
The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022
Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it’s obvious that the best team in Virginia isn’t either of the Commonwealth’s ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can’t seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
NRVNews
Camper, Elizabeth Price
Elizabeth Price Camper, age 91 of Pulaski passed Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home. Born August 28, 1931 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Joseph Price & Nora Estelle Nuckols Price. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Price; sisters, Myrtle Saunders, Dolly Anderson, Ida Condrey and Barbara Ruble.
Virginia Business
Radford Army plant contract extended through 2026
While the contract extension for operation of the sprawling Radford Army Ammunition Plant is reassuring from an economic development perspective, it also has sentimental value to the community. “The Radford Army Ammunition Plant means a lot to our BAE Systems workforce, but also to the generations of families in our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia National Guard mobilized to help during and after Ian
The Virginia National Guard is focused in the Richmond, Virginia Beach, Abingdon, and Roanoke regions.
NRVNews
Wright, Jaunita Baumgardner
Jaunita Wright, 91 originally of Matoaka, WV, passed away on September 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wesley Wright; parents, William and Fannie Baumgardner; brothers, Clifton M. Baumgardner and Dewey E. Baumgardner; and sons, Roger Calfee and Rondal Calfee. Jaunita is survived by her children,...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
WUSA
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
WSLS
Salem defeats Christiansburg during a rainy game, 6-0
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Remnants of Ian set the stage for a match with tough conditions under the Friday night lights in Christiansburg. The Spartans took the lead with a touchdown, and the Blue Demons had the chance to tie it up but didn’t quite make the connections they needed.
Comments / 0