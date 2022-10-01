ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets converting Bruno Fernando to two-way contract

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Houston Rockets are converting Bruno Fernando to a two-way contract, @hoopshype has learned.

The Rockets have converted Bruno Fernando to a two-way contract. Houston originally signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal. – 6:27 PM

Sources: The Houston Rockets are converting Bruno Fernando to a two-way contract, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:27 PM

One team source singled out Jalen Green and Bruno Fernando as Day 1 defensive standouts.

More from #Rockets camp on ⁦@The Athletic⁩: theathletic.com/3635694/2022/0…11:50 AM

It was surprising and also intriguing to hear from one team source that Jalen Green and Bruno Fernando were defensive standouts on Day 1. We touched on Green’s improved physique on media day, which will be important for his endeavors on defense. Porter touched on the significance during media day, acknowledging the scoring talent of the group but understanding that they were smaller and needed to have better effort, energy and move in one accord. Porter took strides last year as a defender. Could we see the same for Green in his second season? -via The Athletic / September 28, 2022

Christos Tsaltas: Sacramento Kings F, Chimezie Metu, did it all for Nigeria. 17 pts / 10 rebs / 2 asts / 2 stls / 5-6 FG / 5-6 FT Nigeria late rally came up short (Angola beat 70-67) #Rockets big man, Bruno Fernando, counted 9pts, 6rebs, 2asts, 1blk for Angola. #SacramentoProud #FIBAWC -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 28, 2022

League sources say that the Rockets, as it stands, are still operating under the belief that Boban Marjanović has a place on their Opening Night roster despite an apparent frontcourt logjam. Alperen Şengün is projected to start at center for Houston, leaving Bruno Fernando and the recently signed Willie Cauley-Stein to scrap for reserve minutes alongside Marjanović. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 22, 2022

