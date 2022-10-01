ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
herdzone.com

Women’s Golf Set for Play at Butler Fall Invitational

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team is back on the course at the Butler Fall Invitational in Indianapolis, Indiana, beginning on Monday. Time: 9 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 9 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Indianapolis, Ind. Course: Highland Country Club (par-70...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Men’s Golf Back in Action at Georgia State Invitational

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's golf team is back on the course at the Georgia State Invitational in Duluth, Georgia, beginning on Monday. Time: 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), Tee times Tuesday on Holes 1 & 10 (18 holes) Place: Duluth, Ga. Course: Berkeley...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Volleyball Sweeps Panthers on Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-9, 1-3 Sun Belt) swept the Georgia State Panthers (5-11, 1-3 Sun Belt), 3-0, (25-20, 25-23, 25-16) in its final match of the week on Friday in the Cam Henderson Center. "Last night we tried to just lean on Macy (McElahney)...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
North Carolina State
Cary, NC
Sports
Huntington, WV
Sports
City
Cary, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’

Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
herdzone.com

Herd Women’s Soccer Picks Up Road Point at ULM

MONROE, La. – The Marshall University women's soccer team (2-6-3, 1-2-1 SBC) took a valuable road point Saturday at Brown Stadium in Monroe. The Thundering Herd and the Warhawks played to a goalless draw in the afternoon heat. Marshall controlled the pace of the match, outshooting ULM 18-7. The...
MONROE, LA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
OXFORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ita#Marshall University#The University Of Florida#The Ita Women#Android
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory

The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
WEST END, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
triangletribune.com

Riverside students take a stand against canceled lunch

Posted by: Editor-Bonitta Best on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 am. I recently started volunteering at Riverside High School with a fellow reporter, Hannah. We help the amazing journalists of the school’s student-run newspaper, The Pirate’s Hook, edit their stories, brainstorm sources and draft questions. Sept. 29...
DURHAM, NC
WMAZ

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
sportstravelmagazine.com

Rocky Mount Event Center Has Everything You Need

Located just an hour east of Raleigh, North Carolina is the southern-charmed city of Rocky Mount. Not only does this manufacturing hub offer beautiful parks and authentic attractions, but it is also home to Eastern North Carolina’s premier sports and entertainment venue – the Rocky Mount Event Center. This thriving establishment is conveniently situated in downtown Rocky Mount, close to the historic train station and other developing businesses. The Rocky Mount Event Center (RMEC) is a 165,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that offers exciting amenities such as event space, a family entertainment center – Game Day, and the field house which accommodates a wide range of sports and concerts.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
newsoforange.com

Tree-of-heaven attracting the spotted lanternfly

Invasive, non-native trees seem to be making the news lately. Recently, the state of South Carolina passed legislation that will ban the sale of Bradford pears, starting in October, 2024, and offers a “bounty” of a free native sapling to any resident who shows proof they have removed one from their property. Though they may bear beautiful white blossoms in the spring, the wild offspring of the Bradford pear and related cultivars invade fields, vacant lots, and forests, displacing our native trees and reducing wildlife value.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
carymagazine.com

Restaurant Profile: Colletta

A new modern Italian American restaurant represents the first full-service eatery to open at Cary’s upscale Fenton development. Colletta, which means “collection” in Italian, opened in early September and offers an elevated dining experience in a comfortable, warm environment. An airy dining room provides seating for 120...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy