herdzone.com
Women’s Golf Set for Play at Butler Fall Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team is back on the course at the Butler Fall Invitational in Indianapolis, Indiana, beginning on Monday. Time: 9 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 9 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Indianapolis, Ind. Course: Highland Country Club (par-70...
herdzone.com
Men’s Golf Back in Action at Georgia State Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's golf team is back on the course at the Georgia State Invitational in Duluth, Georgia, beginning on Monday. Time: 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), Tee times Tuesday on Holes 1 & 10 (18 holes) Place: Duluth, Ga. Course: Berkeley...
herdzone.com
Personal Records Fall For Marshall Cross Country Teams at Louisville Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky.- The Marshall University cross country teams competed at the 21st Live at Lou Classic at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville. Setting new personal records became the theme of the day for Coach Caleb Bowen's side, which saw 13 new PR's met against stiff competition. The women...
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Sweeps Panthers on Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-9, 1-3 Sun Belt) swept the Georgia State Panthers (5-11, 1-3 Sun Belt), 3-0, (25-20, 25-23, 25-16) in its final match of the week on Friday in the Cam Henderson Center. "Last night we tried to just lean on Macy (McElahney)...
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’
Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Soccer Picks Up Road Point at ULM
MONROE, La. – The Marshall University women's soccer team (2-6-3, 1-2-1 SBC) took a valuable road point Saturday at Brown Stadium in Monroe. The Thundering Herd and the Warhawks played to a goalless draw in the afternoon heat. Marshall controlled the pace of the match, outshooting ULM 18-7. The...
wfmynews2.com
Burlington Cummings Marching Band thrust into national spotlight at this season's Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory
The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
triangletribune.com
Riverside students take a stand against canceled lunch
Posted by: Editor-Bonitta Best on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 am. I recently started volunteering at Riverside High School with a fellow reporter, Hannah. We help the amazing journalists of the school’s student-run newspaper, The Pirate’s Hook, edit their stories, brainstorm sources and draft questions. Sept. 29...
WMAZ
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Rocky Mount Event Center Has Everything You Need
Located just an hour east of Raleigh, North Carolina is the southern-charmed city of Rocky Mount. Not only does this manufacturing hub offer beautiful parks and authentic attractions, but it is also home to Eastern North Carolina’s premier sports and entertainment venue – the Rocky Mount Event Center. This thriving establishment is conveniently situated in downtown Rocky Mount, close to the historic train station and other developing businesses. The Rocky Mount Event Center (RMEC) is a 165,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that offers exciting amenities such as event space, a family entertainment center – Game Day, and the field house which accommodates a wide range of sports and concerts.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Hurricane Ian is headed for North Carolina, NCDOT and the American Red Cross prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school districts have made the decision to either cancel school Friday or operate remotely. This is all because of the nasty weather headed to our area. With winds expected to be 50 miles per hour, it can be dangerous for a school bus or anyone...
newsoforange.com
Tree-of-heaven attracting the spotted lanternfly
Invasive, non-native trees seem to be making the news lately. Recently, the state of South Carolina passed legislation that will ban the sale of Bradford pears, starting in October, 2024, and offers a “bounty” of a free native sapling to any resident who shows proof they have removed one from their property. Though they may bear beautiful white blossoms in the spring, the wild offspring of the Bradford pear and related cultivars invade fields, vacant lots, and forests, displacing our native trees and reducing wildlife value.
carymagazine.com
Restaurant Profile: Colletta
A new modern Italian American restaurant represents the first full-service eatery to open at Cary’s upscale Fenton development. Colletta, which means “collection” in Italian, opened in early September and offers an elevated dining experience in a comfortable, warm environment. An airy dining room provides seating for 120...
