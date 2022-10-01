Hopefuls differ on how to spur ECPPS turnaround

Candidates for four school board seats presented differing visions for how to “turn the train around” in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools during a candidates forum this week.

The forum at Journey Christian Church was sponsored by the Pasquotank Political Action Committee and featured all but one of the candidates in the two Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education contests on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

Angela Spear Cobb, Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris, Carol Peterson and incumbent board member Pam Pureza, who are candidates for the board’s Inside City Limits seat, participated in the forum. Tara White, another candidate for the seat, did not attend the forum.

All five candidates for the school board’s two Outside City seats attended the forum. They included Tommy Old, Andrea Leigh Rosewall, Tony Sawyer, and incumbents Sharon Warden and George Archuleta.

Forum moderator Ron Payne, a former principal at Northeastern High School and former school board candidate, asked candidates what they consider the number one issue facing the district, and how the district can “turn the train around” in light of numerous departures of teachers in recent years and a rapid succession of superintendents.

Archuleta said the number-one issue facing the school district is the need to support teachers.

“They need to know that they have people behind them,” Archuleta said.

Archuleta said he is excited about the leadership he is seeing from Superintendent Keith Parker, who arrived in the district in July.

He said ECPPS has lost great teachers but still has a lot of great teachers.

Warden said a major challenge is making sure students are involved in their education and excited about going to school, ensuring they have excellent teachers, and confronting societal issues that schools deal with on a daily basis.

“A school is a microcosm of society,” Warden said.

Addressing mental health needs of teachers and students is important, she added.

Sawyer said there are some in the central office who have been there too long and have too much power.

“The problem starts at the top,” Sawyer said, adding he will give Parker a pass because he just started.

But some others in the central office shouldn’t get a pass, he said.

“They’re kind of like dictators,” Sawyer said. “Teachers are afraid to speak up.”

The school board also needs new members for things to change, Sawyer said.

“We’ve got to clean house,” he said.

Rosewall said a teacher shortage and teacher dissatisfaction are key issues. Teachers are overwhelmed, she said.

“As a school board member I would go directly to the teachers,” she said.

Old said a key issue is a need for effective leadership at the top. Like Sawyer, he said will give Parker a pass.

But leadership on the school board is part of why teachers and staff are leaving the district, he said.

ECPPS needs to get back to where it was seven to eight years ago, he said.

“We’ve done nothing but go downhill since then,” Old said.

Old said the decline can’t be blamed on COVID-19 because it started well before then.

Peterson also cited school board leadership as her number one concern.

“I do believe that we need new leadership on the school board,” Peterson said.

Teachers shouldn’t be afraid to come before the board, she said.

Peterson said her background in human resources would help her address the issue of ensuring teachers feel comfortable coming forward with concerns.

Morris said the district needs to fill teacher vacancies.

“We have to support our teachers and we need more teacher input,” he said.

Morris said there is a need for transparency and parents need to be able to receive a quick response from staff.

Cobb said ECPPS’ systems for teacher recruitment and retention are broken and need to be changed.

The district needs consistency in leadership, she said. Teachers are leaving, and not for more money.

“We need to pull our teachers back up,” Cobb said. “We need to pull our schools back up.”

Answering a question about the “revolving door” of teachers and superintendents, Archuleta said he believes a bright future is in store under Parker’s leadership.

“I will stake my reputation, for whatever that is worth, on the superintendent that we have now,” Archuleta said.

Warden said ECPPS must stay focused on creating an environment where teachers want to stay.

“I feel like that’s it,” Warden said.

Sawyer agreed that the board has found a good superintendent in Parker. But he said he is concerned about some other administrators at the district level.

Sawyer said former superintendents Linwood Williams and Tony Stewart were “great guys” and the district needs to get back to that.

Rosewall said board members need to be readily available to teachers. Board members need to see the realities that teachers are facing and come with support, she said.

Old said teachers have left for schools in Camden and Currituck, and it’s not because they were happy in ECPPS.

Old said the exit interview process for teachers is problematic, because it goes straight to the human resources office and no one wants to burn bridges as they leave. There needs to be an independent way to learn why teachers are leaving, he said.

Peterson said the district needs to appreciate teachers. She said she has seen educators “shaking in their boots” around board members, and that shouldn’t happen.

An anonymous feedback system or some other way to get authentic feedback is needed, Peterson said.

Morris said employment in the district is based too much on who you know rather than what you know. He also agreed with a number of other candidates who mentioned that teachers are afraid they will be blackballed if they bring complaints or concerns to the administration.

Cobb said ECPPS needs an environment where it’s OK to address the board. She said she spoke at a board meeting several years ago, and from then had a target on her back.

The district needs to treat staff and teachers like professionals, and ask them why they are leaving.

“No one ever asked me why I left,” Cobb said. “We have to appreciate our people and we have to give them a safe environment in which to excel.”

Pureza, who arrived late, didn’t get to answer all of the forum’s questions. She said ECPPS has to create an environment of trust and respect and transparency. “We haven’t done a good job of that sometimes,” she said.

The board has to do a better job of listening and providing resources to teachers,” Pureza said.