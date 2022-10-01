Suspect in Aug. shooting death appears linked to manslaughter convictions

An Elizabeth City man wanted by police for last month’s shooting death of Marcus Lee Moore appears to be the same man who previously was convicted twice for manslaughter.

James Donnell Felton Jr., 38, of the 1000 block of Hunter Street, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in Moore’s Aug. 27 shooting death, Elizabeth City police have said.

He’s also charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the shooting and wounding of Derek Gibbs, another local man. Elizabeth City police have obtained warrants for Felton’s arrest, but he has not been apprehended.

A man with the same name as Felton’s appears in a news article about a shooting death in Palatka, Florida, in February 2005. Also, a man with the same name and age is listed at the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender search in connection to a conviction of involuntary manslaughter. The latter offense occurred in September 2002, according to DPS.

The article, titled “Palatka police name suspect in teen’s shooting death,” states Palatka police identified James Donnell Felton Jr. as their primary suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old male. Felton would have been 21 years old at the time. Palatka police also believed Felton had fled the state, possibly for North Carolina. The article described Felton as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Court documents found at the Florida public records site civitekflorida.com show James Darnell Felton Jr. was convicted Nov. 29, 2007, of manslaughter in a Putnam County, Florida courtroom. It is unclear if the court records incorrectly stated Felton’s middle name. However, those records do indicate Elizabeth City as his address. The only instance of Felton’s middle name appearing as “Darnell” is in the Florida court documents.

Felton was originally charged with first-degree murder in the Florida shooting but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, court documents show. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison. Additional court documents show Felton served at least part of that sentence at Calhoun Correctional Institution in Blountstown, Florida.

The Daily Advance has made a records request to Putnam County, Florida, seeking more information about the case.

James D. Felton Jr. appears again in an offender search at the Florida Department of Corrections website. The entry matches court records showing Nov. 29, 2007 as Felton’s conviction date. The date of the 2005 shooting death in Palatka is shown as Feb. 13, 2005.

A James Donnell Felton Jr. who shares the same birth date as the Felton in the Florida case is listed at the N.C. DPS offender database. According to DPS, Felton was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Perquimans County for an offense that occurred Sept. 9, 2002. On Nov. 18, 2011, he was admitted to Craven Correctional Institution, in Craven County, and 10 days later, on Nov. 28, 2011, was released from custody on a court order.

According to the Florida corrections site, the N.C. First Judicial District, which includes Perquimans County, filed a detainer for Felton in February 2010.

Elizabeth City police have not confirmed that the James Donnell Felton Jr. they’ve charged in Moore’s fatal shooting on Aug. 27 is the same James Donnell Felton Jr. convicted of manslaughter in the other cases.

Police said in a press release they consider Felton “armed and dangerous.” They continue to ask that anyone with information about Felton’s whereabouts to contact Lt. Jamie Judge of the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or via email at jjudge@elizabethcitync.gov.