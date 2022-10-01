Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Suspect shot at by police in custody after 7-hour standoff in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man is in custody after a shooting and a nearly seven-hour police standoff in Long Beach. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing according to officials. Police say they were called to the 5200 block of East 25th Street Sunday morning around 10 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death After His Car Almost Hits Pedestrian in Downtown Alley
A man who almost struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in a downtown Los Angeles alley was shot to death after he got into an argument with the pedestrian and four other males, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man and Woman Wounded at Westlake Train Station
A homeless man and woman discovered they were wounded after hearing gunshots at the Metro Westlake/MacArther Park Purple Line Station, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday at the station at 651 S. Westlake Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Departments Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Possibly Armed Suspect Holed up in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Wounded in Downtown Long Beach Shooting
A woman was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the area of the Long Beach Pike in the city’s downtown. The shooting was reported at 2:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. The woman was taken by...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Wounded in Panorama City
A 30-year-old homeless man was wounded in a shooting while he looked for cans to recycle in a Panorama City parking lot, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Sunday at Van Nuys Boulevard and Blythe Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
mynewsla.com
Coroner ID’s Man Fatally Shot in Drive-By Near South Gate
A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Andy Macias was 33 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30...
newsantaana.com
An armed robber on a bike stole a necklace from a victim near Rosita Elementary School
On September 18, 2022, the victim was walking westbound on Hazard Avenue, directly in front of Rosita Elementary, when the wanted suspect approached him. The suspect was armed with a black handgun, which he brandished at the victim and demanded his gold necklace. The victim complied and handed over the necklace.
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment.
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff's officials said Friday.
