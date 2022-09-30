ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

State Board Releases Funding for Pike County

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Last week the Ohio State Controlling Board, of which State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) is a member, approved funding for important projects in Pike County.

“This really great news for all the people we serve,” said Jeff Noble, executive director of the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Pike County is set to receive $330,005 to purchase accessible housing and $73,970 for renovation projects.

“We have been accessing the funds for years,” Noble said. “There are pots of money and it is divided among counties.”

The money comes through capital funds given by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD). Pike County will receive funds to purchase new and improve existing facilities in the community.

The news is welcomed by Wilkin, who advocated for these funds during negotiations over Ohio’s capital budget for FY 2023-2024, House Bill 597.

“Our community is stronger when we work for facilities like these,” Wilkin said. “I am grateful to my colleagues for understanding that and giving these organizations more opportunities to thrive.”

Noble said that the board has rehabbed some properties with new roofs, windows and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) systems.

“The need is definitely there,” Noble said “We utilize the money as best as possible and that money comes up really big for the people we serve.”

Noble said Pike County was “lucky and blessed” to receive just more than $400,000.

