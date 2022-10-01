FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO