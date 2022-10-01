ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
thedcpost.com

Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student

A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Fairfax County police investigating fatal hit-and-run

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, and police are looking for more information. The Fairfax County police said the pedestrian was hit at Annandale Road and Maple Place sometime after 9 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital and later died. Police...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Nottingham MD

Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
BOWIE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Jordan
Person
Sarah
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Two juveniles sought in car theft with child inside in Northwest DC: police

Story from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington. Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Missing Person#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime
mocoshow.com

MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday

Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Ex-Maryland state park manager accused of raping victim multiple times

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Detectives arrested a former Maryland state park manager Tuesday on rape and assault charges. Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Browning sexually assaulted a woman several times over a six-month period while employed by The Maryland Park Service. Browning is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries

Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy