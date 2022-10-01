Read full article on original website
thedcpost.com
Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
WJLA
Climate protesters who blocked Beltway in Montgomery Co. on July 4 sentenced to jail time
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the...
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
WTOP
Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death
FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student
A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
WTOP
Fairfax County police investigating fatal hit-and-run
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, and police are looking for more information. The Fairfax County police said the pedestrian was hit at Annandale Road and Maple Place sometime after 9 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital and later died. Police...
WTOP
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
WTOP
Two juveniles sought in car theft with child inside in Northwest DC: police
Story from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington. Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said.
Bay Net
Charles County Felon Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dealing In Firearms Without A License
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Deante Mandel Duckett, age 37, of Cheverly, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for dealing in firearms without a license and for transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony. The sentence was imposed on September 28, 2022.
mocoshow.com
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position to stalk ex's
A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney faces up to 100 years in federal prison for allegedly using his position of power to stalk his former romantic partners.
WUSA
Ex-Maryland state park manager accused of raping victim multiple times
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Detectives arrested a former Maryland state park manager Tuesday on rape and assault charges. Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Browning sexually assaulted a woman several times over a six-month period while employed by The Maryland Park Service. Browning is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
WTOP
Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries
Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
foxbaltimore.com
Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
fox5dc.com
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
WTOP
20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
