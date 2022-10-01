Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Phil Mayer
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip.

Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. It is owned by Chef Matt Horn, who also owns renowned barbecue restaurant Horn BBQ blocks away from Kowbird.

“I’m looking forward to coming out there and making a splash in Vegas,” Horn told the Review-Journal. “I think Vegas allows us to do a bit more and be a bit more creative and have a bit more fun.”

Kowbird specializes in chicken, selling chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings and “bird fries,” which consist of chopped chicken and other toppings on a bed of fries. The Review-Journal said to expect a Korean fried chicken sandwich, chicken and waffles, and a smoked barbecue fried chicken sandwich.

There are several other Bay Area chefs joining Horn in opening locations at the food hall, which is titled “The Sundry,” according to the newspaper.

  • San Francisco chef Dominique Crenn, who owns Atelier Crenn in the Marina District, is debuting a plant-based taco restaurant called La Madrina
  • Bay Area chef Shotaro “Sho” Kamio is opening a sushi restaurant called Mizunara. Kamio runs the Iyasare restaurant in Berkeley.
  • BarZotto, a Noe Valley Italian restaurant, will open a location in The Sundry.
  • Founder and CEO of Smitten Ice Cream Robyn Sue Fisher is bringing her desserts to Sin City.

For more on Kowbird, watch KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis’ feature on the restaurant from March.

