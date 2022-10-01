ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, IL

Mount Carmel demolition-property off-limits according to Mayor

By Jessica Jacoby
 2 days ago

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Joe Judge, Mayor of Mount Carmel released a short PSA on social media on Friday.

The PSA says anyone who is caught on or in 318 West 2nd St. will be charged with Trespassing and Theft. The Mayor says the property is due to be demolished within the next two weeks and the city does not want anyone on it.

WEHT Weekend: 10 things to do in the Tri-State

The PSA ends with the Mayor thanking residents for their help, saying it is for their safety.

