Republican 'monster victory' hinges on making Democrats 'eat and own' Biden admin failures: Kellyanne Conway
Former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway breaks down the messaging Republicans need to push for a "monster vistory" in November on "Hannity."
Chuck Todd and Symone Sanders-Townsend excuse Biden’s ‘Jackie’ gaffe on Meet the Press: We’ve all done it
Two media figures downplayed a now-infamous gaffe from President Biden, where he appeared to call out at a conference for a fellow politician who had recently died.
Anti-Biden chant 'Let's Go Brandon!' has been around for 1 year
The "Let's Go Brandon!" chant, which stemmed from a NASCAR interview last year, turned one year old on Oct. 2. The phrase is a tongue-in-cheek criticism of President Biden.
Jesse Watters: Nancy Pelosi loves open borders
Fox News host Jesse Watters slams President Biden and the Democratic Party over their handling of the crisis at the southern border on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
MSNBC's Joy Reid accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of using racist, segregationist tropes when warning looters not to invade homes of Hurricane Ian survivors.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires
Host Sean Hannity of Fox News thought it would be a good idea to list the investigations into Donald Trump on Monday to prove that Democrats are only trying to smear him. But to many on Twitter, the long on-screen scroll served only as an indictment of the former president.
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's
Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering. In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused...
The White House Needs Only 5 Words To Prove Ted Cruz Is A Hypocrite
The Texas senator touted highway funding for his state in a recent tweet — but neglected to mention something.
Bill Maher defends Biden from complaints of his age following 'Where's Jackie?' gaffe
Liberal comedian Bill Maher offered a full-throated defense for President Biden after he called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski by name at a White House event this week.
Donald Trump Jr. says firearms training is a better way to prep for hurricanes than COVID-19 vax
Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Donald Trump Junior threw a fit on Thursday over President Joe Biden's 2021...
SEAN HANNITY: Washington is now led by some of the dumbest, most incompetent people on the face of the earth
Sean Hannity discussed how the Biden administration's policies and reckless spending have left our economy in shambles on "Hannity."
Mitch McConnell called Trump ‘crazy’ after Capitol attack, new book says
The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, said Donald Trump was “crazy” and vowed never to speak to him again after the Capitol attack – then voted both to call Trump’s impeachment unconstitutional and to acquit the former president in his second Senate trial. McConnell’s deliberations are...
Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?
If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
Jack Brewer rips MSNBC's Joy Reid over latest attack on DeSantis: 'She's always race-baiting'
MSNBC host Joy Reid compared Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a segregationist after he warned potential criminals against looting in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Bill Maher says Biden should replace Harris as running mate if he runs in 2024
Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher predicted President Joe Biden “is not giving up” when it comes to a reelection bid for the White House but suggested the incumbent should consider replacing his No. 2 in the next cycle. Although Biden has not yet declared his intention to...
Hugh Hewitt examines the latest Fox News polling and looks at the 2022 midterm landscape
"Special Report" panelists weigh in on the competitive races in Wisconsin, Georgia and others ahead of the 2022 November midterm elections.
ABC, NBC and MSNBC panels tout Democratic 'determination' ahead of midterms: 'Democrats have to defy history'
Guests and hosts on ABC, MSNBC and NBC touted Democratic enthusiasm and determination during Sunday's news programs as the midterm elections get closer.
Here's what pundits keep getting wrong on the midterms: Steve Hilton
'The Next Revolution' Steve Hilton predicted a strong Republican outcome in the November midterm elections as both parties battle for the majority in the House and Senate.
Max Lucado on Hurricane Ian and God, Biden's EV obsession and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more.
