‘Black Widow’ killer Susan Russo who paid boyfriend $100 to murder her Navy chief husband and dispose of his body dies

By Forrest McFarland
 2 days ago

A KILLER who was dubbed "Black Widow" by prosecutors for having her husband murdered has died in prison, the department of corrections announced.

Susan Lee Russo was convicted of paying her boyfriend $100 to murder her Navy Officer husband in 1994. She has passed from natural causes at 67.

Susan Russo has died in prison decades after the 'Black Widow' killer hired her boyfriend to murder her husband Credit: AP
Officials said Russo paid her boyfriend $100 to come inside their home and shoot her Navy officer husband David Russo
Russo later claimed she has been battered by her husband, but a former governor denied her release saying she was still a public safety risk Credit: AP

Russo was residing in the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla and had been receiving medical treatment at a local facility since Aug 16, according to a news release.

She was imprisoned after paying her boyfriend $100 to kill her husband David so she could collect benefits as his surviving spouse, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

Russo let the boyfriend and an accomplice inside her home where they shot her husband and disposed of the body while the couple's children slept in another room, police said.

Prosecutors found that Russo was seeking to collect a nearly $1million insurance policy from her husband's death.

On October 15, 1996, the Black Widow was admitted to state prison where she was sentenced to serve life without parole.

In 2012, Russo claimed that she had been battered by her husband in a clemency petition.

"In my thinking I was protecting myself and my children from an abusive husband and father," she wrote.

However, this claim didn't hold up even after a parole board revisited Russo's case in January 2018 and ruled in favor of freeing her.

Former Governor Jerry Brown shot down the ruling saying she was still a public safety risk who had "more work to do."

The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office.

