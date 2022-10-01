ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: Role of inflation, crime issues, fashion was notable in CO governor's debate

By Raetta Holdman
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Analysis: First Colorado governor's debate focuses on crime & inflation, raises fashion issue 03:47

CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd debuted her new political show, "Left, Right, Center" with a discussion about the first gubernatorial debate for the November election.

Democratic incumbent Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl squared off in the debate hosted by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce with Pueblo Community College's Center for New Media and CSU Pueblo.

Heidi Ganahl CSU Pueblo

Crime and the economy played a large role in the debate but it turns out clothing choices did as well for our political analysts Republican Dick Wadhams and Democrat Mike Dino.

Polis told the crowd he has a track record of getting things done and that includes combating crime.

"Four years from now, we'll talk about how we moved Colorado from 21st in violent crime to one of the ten lowest states for violent crime," he said. "My opponent's plan for a gas tax plan cuts funding in half for the State Patrol, her income tax plan defunds Corrections, lets criminals out on the streets.

"I want to make sure we fund law enforcement, not defund law enforcement. And as my track record shows, we'll get it done."

Gov. Jared Polis CSU Pueblo

Ganahl called that statement a slap in the face for all the families who been affected by crime including families who lost members to fentanyl. "It's a slap in the face to every young mom who has had her car stolen and can't figure out how to get to work. It's a slap in the face to law enforcement across the state."

"I'm not going to defund state troopers. That's ridiculous. You've let the ranks of state troopers go down 30% since you got into office. I think you can tell I was raised by a cop and I'm a law-and-order girl."

Boyd, Wadhams and Dino all agreed Ganahl came out swinging.

"I think Polis was caught off guard," Wadhams said. "She had clearly prepared for this debate. She was ready. Her attacks on Polis are right on the target. I've got to tell you, if I had just walked into that studio and not known who was the governor and who the challenger was, I would have said that Heidi was the governor. He was totally off all night."

Dino pointed out that while Ganahl is always running, the governor still has to be governor.

"You do as a challenger have time to practice. Dick's right, if you don't come out on fire in that first debate, you may not get another chance to contrast yourself. I think for Ganahl, she really did what she needed to do. I'll guarantee you, the governor, if he felt was on his heels, he won't be again be again for a future debate."

The candidates were also asked about the economy and inflation.

Ganahl wasted no time attacking Polis' record.

"He always thinks he knows better. The government has grown by 25% under his reign in Colorado," she said. "He's added 85 new taxes and fees. He's added tons of regulations and new social programs on the backs small business owners. That's why inflation is such a problem in Colorado."

Polis pointed to a global inflation problem.

"So what can a governor do? We can focus on saving people money, challenge the state legislature to find 50 ways to save you money. I even sang the old Simon and Garfunkel tune. I was proud of working Republicans and Democrats. We got 100 bills through, 100 things done to save people money."

Boyd pointed out "saving people money" is a common refrain from Polis, prompting her to ask Dino if he thought it resonated.

"Pocketbook issues resonate minute to minute. It is hard at times to say what you've done in the long term as an elected official but I think the governor, particularly as you look at the pandemic and all the money that's come into this state, has been masterful."

Dino said that spending has been focused on affordable housing, health and mental issues and infrastructure.

"Sometimes they affect people's pocketbooks right away. Sometimes that they take longer and that's one of the challenges he'll have communicating to the public."

For her platform, Ganahl has said she will eliminate the state income tax but so far there is no detailed plan -- a problem, Wadham's acknowledged, but he also said Polis is not being truthful about his record.

"He is not saving people money. First of all, there's rapid inflation that President Biden has imposed on all Coloradans, but more importantly, all these tax increases that they call 'fees', they're not fees, they're taxes. The Democratic legislature and Jared Polis have skillfully masqueraded their tax increase by calling them fees and undermining TABOR."

As for that sartorial review, Wadhams took Polis to task for not looking like a governor.

"The pullover, the CSU Pueblo sweater, I don't think worked for him."

Dino pointed out that sweater likely appealed to the audience, joking if he were running for governor he would have been in mascot outfit for CU Pueblo (Wolfie for the ThunderWolves).

Wadhams gives this one to Ganahl.

"It was a huge victory for Heidi and I normally don't say that about debates."

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
WISCONSIN STATE
COLORADO STATE
MESA COUNTY, CO
WISCONSIN STATE
COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
