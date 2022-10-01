Love of heritage changed Westwood arts leader 02:33

He's been a driving force in the creation of the Westwood Creative Arts District.

Santiago Jaramillo says developing a love of his heritage through the arts was life-changing. Now he's sharing this love with others.

CBS

Jaramillo engaged in drugs and alcohol abuse in his youth and says that engaging in Aztec dancing was a turning point for him.

"The introduction to the dancing gave me that passion and that pride to know 'I gotta do better.'" When you put on that outfit, that's not just you, you're representing a whole culture. I can't tell you the love that I was able to feel. I was 33 when I sobered up."

Jaramillo's D3 arts nonprofit provides regular arts-based programs for young people in the Westwood community, and for people recovering from substance abuse.

CBS

Jaramillo advises others who struggle, "Reach out, get help. Don't give up. Don't ever give up. Never give up."