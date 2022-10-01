Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard's Return Date Revealed

Kawhi Leonard will make his return from injury in a pre-season game between the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the first time in over a year, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will be taking the court in an organized game. Ty Lue told reporters before Friday's pre-season game in Seattle, that the current plan is for Kawhi Leonard to make his return in Monday night's pre-season game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The expectation for a while now has been that Leonard would be ready to participate in pre-season action, and while such games would normally be inconsequential, they should serve as a vital opportunity for Leonard to get on the floor before the regular season begins.

Kawhi Leonard impressed throughout training camp, with his teammates consistently telling reporters that he looks like himself, and perhaps even better. The sense around the team continues to be that Leonard will return and make the game easier for everybody, while of course providing the usual individual dominance that fans have become so used to.

While he likely will not play major minutes in his first game back, it will be exciting just to see him on the court again. This is something that Clippers fans and NBA fans across the league have been waiting over a year for, and the wait may only be a few days longer.

If everything goes according to plan, Leonard should take the floor on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers in Seattle.

Related Articles:

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers