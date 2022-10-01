ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

The fun police: Pub landlord is given noise warning by busybody council killjoys because his punters were LAUGHING too loudly

By Tom Scotson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A pub landlord was given a noise warning by a busybody council because his punters were laughing too loudly.

Richard Nattriss, 53, was issued a noise abatement order after tenants in the area whined about 'laughing, talking and singing' in the beer garden.

The landlord at the Little Angel in Whitby, North Yorkshire told The Sun: 'Laughing, talking and singing are part of human behaviour when people are having fun, but that doesn't seem to be a consideration any more.

'How do I stop my customers from laughing? If you ask me, there should be more laughter in life, not less.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VM36P_0iHSaSfy00
Richard Nattriss, 53, was issued a noise abatement order after tenants near the Little Angel (pictured) in Whitby, North Yorkshire whined about 'laughing, talking and singing' in the beer garden

Locals had previously moaned that Mr Nattriss put the bins out too late and the music from his boozer was too loud.

He could face an unlimited fine if he fails to stick to the new rules imposed by environmental health officers.

To avoid the hefty bills he is putting the bins out later while spending £10,000 on soundproofing - the equivalent of 3021 typical pints in North Yorkshire.

He told the red top he has been running his business the same way for 12 years and criticised killjoys who hated the 'sound of people enjoying themselves'.

Scarborough Borough Council declined to comment.

The news comes as boozers across the country are calling last orders at 9pm, serving food for just three hours a day and closing their beer gardens in a bid to avoid financial ruin as energy bills soar.

It comes as the chair of the British Chambers of Commerce, Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, today warned that two-thirds of pubs could face closure, risking hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Landlords are reporting 400% increases in the price of their bills, costs they are largely unable to cut as they rely on constant gas and electricity supplies to serve customers.

Comments / 6

Josie
1d ago

More not less ! Could be more love thy Neighbor as self. All these Haters should take a good look into a mirror before speaking so harshly to and about others. Ask yourself “ What would Jesus say ? “

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Pub#Killjoys#Busybody#Police
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
The US Sun

Horror Snapchat messages mom, 27, received a day before her ‘ex decapitated her on the street with a sword’ revealed

A YOUNG mom who was allegedly decapitated with a sword by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday had reportedly shared a terrifying Snapchat conversation with him the day before. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, allegedly called his ex Karina Castro, 27, a "snitch lip" and warned her "f*** around and find out" only hours before he brutally murdered her in a California street.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

629K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy