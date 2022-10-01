Read full article on original website
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Anchorage, Alaska
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Anchorage for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Anchorage. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
Municipal attorney identifies challenges for using Golden Lion Hotel as homeless shelter. There’s a new hitch in the plan to provide emergency winter shelter in Anchorage. The municipal attorney released an opinion late Thursday afternoon stating that under current law, it is illegal to use the Golden Lion Hotel as a homeless shelter or as housing under the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 1, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskasnewssource.com
Campers say goodbye to a temporary home, as Centennial Campground closes tonight
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Centennial Campground, which acted as a temporary homeless camp in Anchorage, closes its gates Saturday at 5 p.m. According to the Municipality of Anchorage, they will not be forcing campers who are already at the site to leave. However, no new campers will be allowed on the property.
alaskasnewssource.com
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. At 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a juvenile male was stuck in the mudflats in the river about 1.5 miles downstream from the Glenn Highway bridge, according to an online dispatch.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
alaskasnewssource.com
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural. A splash of color will be brightening up downtown Anchorage as artists from Hope Community Resources get to work on a brand new mural. Photojournalist Luke Patrick was there when the first brush stroke launched the project. New owners...
Surprise: Anchorage Assembly sets phantom meeting(s) to reverse ordinance banning homeless in controversial hotel
The public could be confused, and it could be what is intended by the Anchorage Assembly. The Assembly scheduled a surprise meeting for 5 pm Sunday. There is no agenda, no location posted, and no transparent notification that could remotely be seen as adequate to meet requirements of the Alaska Open Meetings Act. It’s a phantom meeting.
Sullivan is again a winter homeless shelter, as Forrest Dunbar spreads fake news about coming civil emergency
The buses started leaving the Centennial Campground Saturday morning and about 60 summer campers arrived at the Sullivan Arena, where cots and totes awaited them. The summer of having fewer homeless encampments littering the city of Anchorage has ended, and Mayor Dave Bronson has reopened the Sullivan for those who want to come in from the cold. Temperatures in Anchorage are reaching the low 40s this weekend.
alaskapublic.org
Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention
Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
ktoo.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
marinmagazine.com
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
csengineermag.com
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
Golden Lion Hotel off the table for now, due to legal considerations, according to Anchorage mayor’s office
Mayor Dave Bronson, on advice from city attorneys, says the Golden Lion Hotel is not a legal location for a homeless shelter, and even using it for so-called “transitional housing” would need a parking variance and permitting. All of that would take time. The city’s Department of Law...
alaskapublic.org
‘There’s no help’: Anchorage homeless campers face uncertain future as Centennial Campground closure looms
The city is preparing to move homeless residents from Centennial Campground to the Sullivan Arena on Saturday, according to a brief statement late Thursday afternoon from a spokesman for Mayor Dave Bronson. Original story:. On a muddy Wednesday morning, Raymond Marth dragged wood through Centennial Campground in Northeast Anchorage —...
radiokenai.com
Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday
October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
thebrewermagazine.com
Fresh Hops Fly: Bringing Fresh Hop Beers to Alaska and Hawaii
Fresh hop season is a mythical time in the Pacific Northwest. Beer lovers from all over the world come out to taste these delicious beers that are only available within a tiny window of time. Yakima is the center of the fresh hop universe: 73% of the nation’s hops are grown in the Yakima Valley, and are only harvested within a one month period every September. Fresh hop beers are rarely found outside of the PNW due to the nature of these fragrant beers – they’re much easier to brew, logistically, for brewers within driving distance of hop farms – but this year by partnering with Alaska Air Cargo and Yakima Chief Hops , Bale Breaker Brewing Company was able to fly thousands of pounds of fresh hops from their family hop farm, Loftus Ranches, to Maui Brewing Co.. in Kihei, Maui and 49th State Brewing in Anchorage, Alaska, going from hop farm to brewery kettle within 24 hours.
alaskasnewssource.com
School district still short on bus drivers, cohorts to continue
Jordan Flowers, 23, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended for second-degree murder, as well as 10 years supervised probation following his sentence by Palmer Judge Jonathan Woodman, who had delayed the sentencing on three previous occasions.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
alaskasnewssource.com
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. The new mural was created by Alaskan Native artist William Kozloff as a symbol of the work that has been done to revive the Third Avenue community, and sits on the old site of the Alaskan Native Hospital. New...
