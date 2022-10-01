ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Anchorage, Alaska

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Anchorage for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Anchorage. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder

Municipal attorney identifies challenges for using Golden Lion Hotel as homeless shelter. There's a new hitch in the plan to provide emergency winter shelter in Anchorage. The municipal attorney released an opinion late Thursday afternoon stating that under current law, it is illegal to use the Golden Lion Hotel as a homeless shelter or as housing under the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan.
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – October 1, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskasnewssource.com

Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. At 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a juvenile male was stuck in the mudflats in the river about 1.5 miles downstream from the Glenn Highway bridge, according to an online dispatch.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
Must Read Alaska

Surprise: Anchorage Assembly sets phantom meeting(s) to reverse ordinance banning homeless in controversial hotel

The public could be confused, and it could be what is intended by the Anchorage Assembly. The Assembly scheduled a surprise meeting for 5 pm Sunday. There is no agenda, no location posted, and no transparent notification that could remotely be seen as adequate to meet requirements of the Alaska Open Meetings Act. It’s a phantom meeting.
Must Read Alaska

Sullivan is again a winter homeless shelter, as Forrest Dunbar spreads fake news about coming civil emergency

The buses started leaving the Centennial Campground Saturday morning and about 60 summer campers arrived at the Sullivan Arena, where cots and totes awaited them. The summer of having fewer homeless encampments littering the city of Anchorage has ended, and Mayor Dave Bronson has reopened the Sullivan for those who want to come in from the cold. Temperatures in Anchorage are reaching the low 40s this weekend.
alaskapublic.org

Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention

Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
ktoo.org

Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained

For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
marinmagazine.com

A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light

While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
csengineermag.com

Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move

Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
alaskapublic.org

‘There’s no help’: Anchorage homeless campers face uncertain future as Centennial Campground closure looms

The city is preparing to move homeless residents from Centennial Campground to the Sullivan Arena on Saturday, according to a brief statement late Thursday afternoon from a spokesman for Mayor Dave Bronson. Original story:. On a muddy Wednesday morning, Raymond Marth dragged wood through Centennial Campground in Northeast Anchorage —...
radiokenai.com

Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday

October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
thebrewermagazine.com

Fresh Hops Fly: Bringing Fresh Hop Beers to Alaska and Hawaii

Fresh hop season is a mythical time in the Pacific Northwest. Beer lovers from all over the world come out to taste these delicious beers that are only available within a tiny window of time. Yakima is the center of the fresh hop universe: 73% of the nation’s hops are grown in the Yakima Valley, and are only harvested within a one month period every September. Fresh hop beers are rarely found outside of the PNW due to the nature of these fragrant beers – they’re much easier to brew, logistically, for brewers within driving distance of hop farms – but this year by partnering with Alaska Air Cargo and Yakima Chief Hops , Bale Breaker Brewing Company was able to fly thousands of pounds of fresh hops from their family hop farm, Loftus Ranches, to Maui Brewing Co.. in Kihei, Maui and 49th State Brewing in Anchorage, Alaska, going from hop farm to brewery kettle within 24 hours.
alaskasnewssource.com

School district still short on bus drivers, cohorts to continue

Jordan Flowers, 23, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended for second-degree murder, as well as 10 years supervised probation following his sentence by Palmer Judge Jonathan Woodman, who had delayed the sentencing on three previous occasions.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage car wreck turns fatal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
alaskasnewssource.com

Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural

New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. The new mural was created by Alaskan Native artist William Kozloff as a symbol of the work that has been done to revive the Third Avenue community, and sits on the old site of the Alaskan Native Hospital. New...
ANCHORAGE, AK

