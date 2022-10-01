Read full article on original website
James Lister
2d ago
the state has 60 billion in surplus. where is that money going? where's the money from defund the police. where's the money from all the police and firefighters that got fired over covid? the state has no reason to raise any taxes for any particular reason. period
Reply
2
Related
Officials determine Bolt Creek Fire was 'human-caused'
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,070 acres and is 28% contained. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation. According to authorities, evacuation guidance for this fire...
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted to hospital after crash in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist and their passenger were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday night after a collision in Mason County, Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said. The crash occurred on southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. The extent of the crash victims’ injuries is...
thejoltnews.com
‘Known offender’ accused of setting city-owned property on fire
A transient Olympia man, described by police as a “known offender,” is accused of setting fire to a property owned by the City of Olympia. Matthew Colin Hickerson, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 after 523 Franz Anderson Road SE, a city-owned structure, was set on fire for the second time that day.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29, 2022
On 09/29/22 at 6:00 p.m. in the 11600 block of Riverside Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Levi Cruz Acosta, 30, on suspicion of 1) second-degree malicious mischief, 2) theft of motor vehicle and 3) attempted residential burglary. On 09/29/22 at 10:10 p.m. in the 6600 block of Martin Way E,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Sirens: 'Walking Into Oncoming Traffic': Man 'Half-Pulls' a Knife; Beer, Clothing Stolen
• Clothing was reported stolen from an outlet story in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28. The suspect fled in a maroon/purple early 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with no license plates. • A half case of beer was reported stolen from a...
1 airlifted to Harborview, boats ‘severely’ damaged after explosion at Olympia marina
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an explosion at an Olympia marina sent one person to the hospital and damaged several boats on Sunday evening. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. that they were called to the West Bay Marina, located in the 2100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest.
Same suspects believed to be responsible for string of burglaries in Tacoma Mall area
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are looking for suspects believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses in the Tacoma Mall area. On Sept. 19, the two suspects burglarized a beauty supply store between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tacoma police said the burglary appears to be...
US 2 shut down for ‘short-term closure’ Monday morning as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and milepost 48 near Skykomish starting 10:30 a.m. Monday due to “fire activity.”. “This is expected to be a short-term closure, lasting a few hours, while crews remove a tree that is posing a danger to public safety and wet down the area near the road,” WSDOT said in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Tacoma family frustrated dangerous drivers remain free due to backlog in toxicology cases
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is frustrated and calling for accountability after a driver suspected of being under the influence hit their mom at a high rate of speed, and was later released from custody. Mary Som, 62, spent three weeks in the hospital following the crash. Tacoma...
My Clallam County
State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
q13fox.com
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
q13fox.com
5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro to speak at Oct. 6 Lakewood United Meeting
Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro will be the guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (7:30-8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). With 29 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years as Lakewood’s Police Chief, Mike Zaro has firsthand knowledge of current public...
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
kptv.com
‘It was either sign it or go nowhere’: Longview cracks down on homeless encampment
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Over the last two weeks, Longview has required more than 100 people living in an encampment on city land to sign what officials are calling the ‘Good Neighbor Policy’ after the city said the camp was getting out of hand. The agreement prohibits visitors,...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Pouring Gasoline Into Fish Pond and Damaging Property in Chehalis Faces Animal Cruelty Charge
A woman accused of pouring gasoline into a fish pond and damaging property at a Chehalis residence in May is facing felony animal cruelty and malicious mischief charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Samantha Halverson, 23, of Centralia, is accused of damaging property and pouring gasoline into a fish pond,...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 3