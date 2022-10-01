ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

James Lister
2d ago

the state has 60 billion in surplus. where is that money going? where's the money from defund the police. where's the money from all the police and firefighters that got fired over covid? the state has no reason to raise any taxes for any particular reason. period

KING 5

Officials determine Bolt Creek Fire was 'human-caused'

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,070 acres and is 28% contained. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation. According to authorities, evacuation guidance for this fire...
SKYKOMISH, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Known offender’ accused of setting city-owned property on fire

A transient Olympia man, described by police as a “known offender,” is accused of setting fire to a property owned by the City of Olympia. Matthew Colin Hickerson, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 after 523 Franz Anderson Road SE, a city-owned structure, was set on fire for the second time that day.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29, 2022

On 09/29/22 at 6:00 p.m. in the 11600 block of Riverside Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Levi Cruz Acosta, 30, on suspicion of 1) second-degree malicious mischief, 2) theft of motor vehicle and 3) attempted residential burglary. On 09/29/22 at 10:10 p.m. in the 6600 block of Martin Way E,...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
#Amazon Fire#Vandalism#Roku
My Clallam County

State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro to speak at Oct. 6 Lakewood United Meeting

Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro will be the guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (7:30-8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). With 29 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years as Lakewood’s Police Chief, Mike Zaro has firsthand knowledge of current public...
LAKEWOOD, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’

The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
KENT, WA
