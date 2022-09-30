Read full article on original website
mountainstatesman.com
Participants sought for annual Veteran’s Day Parade
TAYLOR COUNTY—October has made its arrival, and before long, November will be knocking at the door. That means that local organizations will soon be shifting their focus to November activities, including the annual Veteran’s Day Parade. In an effort to help draw in more participants, the Veterans of...
mountainstatesman.com
Robbery suspect seeks bond reduction
TAYLOR COUNTY—A man accused of armed robbery in Taylor County sought to have his bond reduced in Taylor County Circuit Court.
