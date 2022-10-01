ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
Lite 98.7

Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash

A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation. Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. I-90 near...
LANCASTER, NY
mynbc5.com

New York State Police looking for man who fell in Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who fell into the Ausable River on Thursday evening. Officials said they responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, fell into the river.
WILMINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
City
Jamestown, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, WI
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, WI
Franklin, WI
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Chautauqua County, NY
Accidents
City
Hanover, NY
Hanover, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Buffalo, NY
Lite 98.7

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police#Medicaid#Nysp
Lite 98.7

Enjoy More of Mother Nature! New Hiking Trails, Camping & Hunting in NY

There will soon be more options to hunt, fish, camp, and hike on state land in Upstate New York. Enjoy more of what Mother Nature has to offer in Old Forge. The 3,350-acre Three Lakes Tract commercially managed forestland in the Town of Webb is being opened up to the public. The area is named for the three bodies of water on the property-Hitchcock, Grass, and Moose ponds, providing plenty of fishing and paddling opportunities.
OLD FORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
2 On Your Side

Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating shooting of 17-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, where they say a 17-year-old Buffalo girl was shot. She was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI

Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was driving in a reckless manner. Police determined...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

1 man injured after Edison Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one man is recovering after a shooting Friday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Edison Avenue. Detectives said a 32-year-old Buffalo man was shot while standing outside. He was taken ECMC where he's listed in...
BUFFALO, NY
WKTV

Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota

Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York. Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash. Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. Route 60...
FREDONIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny

On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
NEWFANE, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy