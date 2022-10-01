Read full article on original website
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
What's at stake for Mets with Atlanta in rearview?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Beat newsletter. This week, Paul Casella is filling in on the newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It may not feel like much of a consolation after the crushing sweep in Atlanta...
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 110 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. Then, on Saturday night, they rallied past the Rockies for No. 110. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. This is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning at least 109 games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
Harris, Kwan slug way to Rookies of Month for September
Michael Harris II and Steven Kwan have been anchors for their teams' offenses from the moment they started their Major League careers. The month of September was no different, as Harris and Kwan have been named Rookies of the Month. Kwan, who also won AL Rookie of the Month for...
How did these teams do after ending long playoff droughts?
The Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in any of the four major North American professional sports. Lengthy droughts such as this have become much rarer since the start of the Wild Card era in 1995, which saw the addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. (A second Wild Card spot was added in 2012, and a third in 2022.)
Braves on cusp of NL East title after sweep
ATLANTA -- Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson were too young to fully appreciate what Chipper Jones did when the Mets and Braves had last played a significant late-season series in Atlanta. But the two suburban Atlanta natives imitated Jones as they pushed the defending World Series champs a step away from a fifth straight National League East title.
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
Anderson eager for next step after best season of career
LOS ANGELES -- At the time of his signing, Tyler Anderson was a bit of an afterthought in the Dodgers rotation. He was signed to add depth, beginning the season in the bullpen. It was such an under-the-radar signing that the news of Anderson and the Dodgers agreeing to a...
Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees
NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
What comes next? Padres postseason FAQ
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres are in. And now comes the hard part. San Diego clinched its place in the postseason when the Brewers fell, 4-3 in 12 innings, to the Marlins on Sunday afternoon. That gives the Padres five days to prepare for what comes next. “Now we’re past...
Wheeler on doorstep of postseason debut
WASHINGTON -- Zack Wheeler is not there yet. Neither are the Phillies. But they are close now. So close, they can almost feel the champagne burning their eyes. The Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 with a victory Monday night against the Astros in Houston, following Sunday’s rain-shortened 8-1 victory in six innings over Washington at Nationals Park. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch the third National League Wild Card spot is one. Just one Phillies victory or one Brewers loss this week -- the Phillies won their season series vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 -- and Wheeler will be on the mound on Friday in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series, most likely in St. Louis.
Padres nab Wild Card: 'Best moments are yet to come'
SAN DIEGO -- Bob Melvin heard the roar from the top step of the first-base dugout. Josh Bell was readying himself to enter the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon. And then Bell stopped. He backed out and paused for a moment. The Petco Park crowd had erupted -- first a low buzz, then a full-on outburst.
Who's on roster bubble heading into NLDS?
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers are putting the finishing touches on the best regular season in franchise history. But come next week, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts will start focusing on their postseason roster. Though most of the decisions are easy, it’ll be difficult to...
Seager (33 HR), Semien (100 R) wrapping up strong Rangers debuts
ANAHEIM -- Not much went right for the Rangers at Angel Stadium this week, especially for the offense. They scratched across just one run on five hits in the series opener on Friday and two runs on two hits on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale wasn’t much different. Texas didn't get...
Pujols hits HR No. 702 in final regular-season at-bat in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- During his retirement ceremony prior to his final regular-season game at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Cardinals superstar slugger Albert Pujols told the sellout crowd about how he wondered what he was doing returning for this final season when he struggled throughout April, May and June. Then, the...
Contreras finishes encouraging rookie year on bitter note
ST. LOUIS -- This was not going to be a regular start for Roansy Contreras. As the Cardinals began their festivities, recognizing Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of their final regular-season home game that the Pirates won, 7-5 on Sunday at Busch Stadium, Contreras walked to the bullpen alongside bullpen catcher Raul Hernandez.
Anderson struggles in final start of '22
CHICAGO -- When an offense has sputtered like the Reds in recent weeks, the last thing it needed was a big deficit to try and battle back from. But on Sunday vs. the Cubs, that's exactly what happened, and it came quickly. Starting pitcher Chase Anderson threw 37 pitches and...
Waino struggles again but gets to exit with '2 of the greatest ever'
ST. LOUIS -- History rarely happens in a tidy and timely fashion -- except, of course, when it comes to record-smashing slugger Albert Pujols -- and reality certainly disrupted the Cardinals’ best-laid plans for a meaningful moment for three franchise fixtures Sunday. In a perfect baseball world, retiring stars...
