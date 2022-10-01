ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Bartlett announces he is stepping down from 6PR radio and 60 Minutes after Amelia Adams joins TV news program

By Lydia Burns
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

He has almost 30 years of high profile journalism experience.

And Liam Bartlett announced on Friday he will be stepping down from 6PR and 60 Minutes.

No official replacement has been shared however Liam's departure could be the reason behind the recent onboarding of Amelia Adams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAOFA_0iHSXhQa00
Liam Bartlett announced on Friday he will be stepping down from 6PR and 60 Minutes.

Amelia has two Kennedy Awards and at the time of employment told TV Blackbox: 'I grew up admiring the greats of Australian journalism telling extraordinary stories on 60 Minutes.

'I’ve been privileged to learn from many of them during my years on the road, and am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team.'

It has been reported the official replacement will be announced soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAO5U_0iHSXhQa00
No official replacement has been shared however Liam's departure could be the reason behind the recent onboarding of Amelia Adams 

It is currently unclear what is next for the 61-year-old with no further plans shared with the public. It has been reported Liam may further his career elsewhere or enter retirement.

Liam explained that he has had a wonderful time with the teams, he said: 'It’s been a real privilege and an honour to be allowed to present the morning program in my home state and be part of the wonderful 6PR team.

'My time at 60 Minutes has afforded me so many memorable moments in the footsteps of some of the best in the business.

'I’m extremely appreciative of all the opportunities.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRyBy_0iHSXhQa00
It is currently unclear what is next for the 61-year-old with no further plans shared with the public. It has been reported Liam may further his career elsewhere or enter retirement

Liam was recently in the media spotlight himself due to a controversal debate with his neighbours and the use of clear glass on balconies instead of frosted alternatives.

The star 60 minutes reporter convinced the council his neighbours' balconies should not be enclosed by clear glass after arguing he doesn't want to have to see their laundry and pushbikes.

Nedlands Council in Perth voted in favour of maintaining frosted glass on the balcony balustrades of four homes opposite the TV star's property, The West Australian reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKQVA_0iHSXhQa00
It has been reported the official replacement will be announced soon

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

James Corden keeps it casual as he steps out in LA hand-in-hand with his wife Julia Carey and kids Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four

James Corden kept it casual as he stepped out hand-in-hand with his wife Julia Carey and their three kids during a family outing in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. The actor, 44, took a break from his busy work schedule to spend time with his wife and their children - Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#60 Minutes#Frosted Glass#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - 'I never beat Alex. I don't understand why she said these things about me': Alex Scott's father hits back at her claims he 'bullied and abused' her as he insists he 'was strict but never violent'

Alex Scott's father has hit backs at her claims that he bullied and abused her during a traumatic childhood, insisting that he was strict - but not violent. The BBC football pundit describes her father Tony Scott as a 'controlling violent drunk' who was 'stupidly cruel' and that she and her brother would frequently hear him beating their mother - with one incident so violent that she believed that she had died.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Johnny Wactor Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

The Hook of Port Charles has made their first kill! On the September 20 episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL, Johnny Wactor wrapped his run as Brando Corbin as the mechanic’s wife, Sasha, was told by Portia that he had died. It seemed like the Corbins would be given another chance...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight UK announces huge format change for one couple

Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow. Following last night’s revelation that Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes were eager to start a romance on Married at First Sight UK, the wannabe couple’s fate has now been revealed. After plenty of deliberation with the experts, the pair were allowed...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The Queen's 'special' grey shire horses 'pay their respects' to the late monarch by transporting decaying floral tributes to the royal compost heap, writes JANE FRYER

Amid the heady smell of gently decaying blooms, warm horses, buffed leather tack and early autumn, there is great industry in the flower garden at London's Green Park. Piles of damp Paddington Bears and soggy stuffed corgis are being sorted and saved by volunteers in purple vests. Crates of cards — many crumpled and stained by rain — are carefully preserved. A tree, festooned with cub scout ties, is quietly harvested.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Beaming Bea! Radiant princess dons a black coat with bow detailing and green accessories as she attends a charity lunch in London in her first outing since the Queen's funeral

Princess Beatrice was pictured today out and about, for the first time since the end of the royal period of mourning. The 34-year-old royal attended the 8th annual Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch at Langan's Brasserie, in London, on Thursday. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

629K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy