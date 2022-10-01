Read full article on original website
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Provides Update on Hurricane Ian on Sunday
Leaders urged residents on Sunday to stay alert and informed as flooding caused by Hurricane Ian continues to impact areas across Osceola County. Officials want residents to know if/when they are impacted or if they are located within flood prone areas, they will be alerted via the County’s mass notification system, asking them to prepare their homes for possible rising water levels and to consider moving to a safe location, especially if there are any medical concerns requiring assistance. They also noted that if residents ignore warnings and waters rise, it would be more difficult to reach them if they need help.
