Osceola County, FL

Osceola County Provides Update on Hurricane Ian on Sunday

Leaders urged residents on Sunday to stay alert and informed as flooding caused by Hurricane Ian continues to impact areas across Osceola County. Officials want residents to know if/when they are impacted or if they are located within flood prone areas, they will be alerted via the County’s mass notification system, asking them to prepare their homes for possible rising water levels and to consider moving to a safe location, especially if there are any medical concerns requiring assistance. They also noted that if residents ignore warnings and waters rise, it would be more difficult to reach them if they need help.
Osceola County leaders warn residents of continued flooding impacts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Osceola County experiences flooding from Hurricane Ian. Osceola County gave an update Sunday on hurricane recovery efforts. The county has been working on flood models with assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District. According to county...
Flooding continues to increase in areas of Seminole County after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say 2,000 homes have damage from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. That's 100 additional homes in just the last 24 hours. Officials in Seminole County say flooding is still a big issue. They say thankfully, in some areas, the water is going down, but in others areas, like the Downtown Sanford Riverwalk, the water is still rising.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Orlando continues to ask residents, businesses to limit water usage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando, a water main break and several overwhelmed lift stations are causing serious problems. It is not a boil-water notice. The city is begging people to severely cut back on how much water they use...
ORLANDO, FL
Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
KISSIMMEE, FL

