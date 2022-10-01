LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday Lepanto held its 92nd annual Terrapin Derby. For those who aren’t familiar . . . it’s a turtle race!. The race has been growing each year, bringing in more than the previous year. Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore spoke with one firefighter that said he has spoken with people from as far away as Ireland regarding the event.

