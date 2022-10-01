ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
local21news.com

Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
thebrownandwhite.com

Pennsylvania is getting ‘charged up’ about clean transportation

The Biden Administration awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure. The federal funding is provided as part of the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Pennsylvania is one of the first states to receive this funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The program will provide Pennsylvania with more than $170 million over the next five years.
local21news.com

Friday is final day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Friday is the deadline to apply for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project. Governor Wolf’s office says that over 3,000 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians convicted of Possession of Marijuana or Marijuana, Small Amount of...
NorthcentralPA.com

Gallery: Last day of the Bloomsburg Fair

Bloomsburg, Pa.— The last day of the Bloomsburg Fair was held yesterday and featured plenty of fair fun and a demolition derby and truck and tractor pull to cap off the nine-day event. This year marked the 167th annual fair, which has grown well beyond the small agricultural fair that began in 1855. Nearly 367,000 people from across the northeast and other regions attended the fair this year, according to the fair's website. That's down slightly from the 369,791 in 2021.
explorejeffersonpa.com

October Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region

October is a beautiful and special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. The leaves dawn their bright red, yellow, and gold colors of Autumn and the air is cool and crisp. Here are just some of the highlights of events to enjoy during October. October Events. Oct 1 Tournament...
WITF

Fall foliage season on the way in Pennsylvania

There’s a crispness in the air today and fall is officially here. It won’t be long before Pennsylvania will be painted with red, gold, and yellow trees. Fall foliage season is when many people travel throughout the back roads of Pennsylvania for leaf peeping. It’s become one of the state’s most popular times of year to travel.
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy

There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
local21news.com

Pennsylvania Red Cross is sending relief to Florida

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne CO. — The Greater Pennsylvania region of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers down to Florida to help the over thirty three thousand displaced from Hurricane Ian. There are currently 780 Red Cross Volunteers working in Florida but more will be sent from everywhere. 10 people...
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Bloomsburg Fair festivities

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback is once again filled with calls about the Bloomsburg Fair and Penn State and one caller that's had enough of both topics. But first, we begin with a call in defense of Steve Lloyd. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out...
local21news.com

Gettysburg meal-packing event will feed over 200 people overseas

Over 100 volunteers from the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and local community raised over $6,000 and teamed up with Rise Against Hunger in a meal packing event on Sunday. In under two hours, the group was able to pack 17,500 bags that will be sent overseas in an effort to curb world hunger.
Washington Examiner

Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
Phillymag.com

5 Pennsylvania Wines to Try When You’re Craving a Glass

Trade something from out-of-state — or country — for these local picks. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. There’s a Pennsylvania wine for every taste. Here’s where to start, no matter your craving. In the mood for:...
Newswatch 16

Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
