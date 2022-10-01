Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Woman hospitalized after Newark motel stabbing
A woman is hospitalized after she tried to break up a fight between her boyfriend and another man at a motel in Newark. Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing, Newark police said. They...
Driver facing charges after shooting incident in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood
A driver is facing charges after a shooting in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood on Saturday night.
Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks
KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced. Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County...
Reports Claim, Arrested Suspect is Charged of Robbing a Family in a Driveway in Philadelphia
Police connected the alleged carjacker to the armed robbery of a restaurant using the suspect’s attire. Authorities discovered that a guy from Philadelphia was wearing the same clothing during an armed robbery of a restaurant. He is now being charged with federal crimes for a carjacking at gunpoint. On...
Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed off-duty police officer
Police say 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov was behind the wheel of a 2009 BMW, traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2010 Hyundai.
Police: 42-year-old man killed in ambush situation in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before midnight on Marcella Street. Police found the 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on a porch outside of a house.They say two shooters approached the man and began shooting at him in front of the house.Police tell CBS3 the suspects shot into the house as well, but nobody else was injured. "This is clearly an ambush situation. We are currently trying to piece together what the motive is," Inspector D F Pace said. "It's unclear at this time. We do not have anyone in custody."Police say witnesses saw one suspect running from the scene wearing a red overcoat.They're now looking through surveillance video to find more clues that might help their investigation.
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
Carjacker Who Victimized Mom, Daughter In Philadelphia Faces Federal Charges (VIDEO)
A 20-year-old Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for carjacking a mother and daughter last month, authorities announced. Amir Harvey held a black handgun at the woman and her teenage daughter as they were getting ready to go to school on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 615 a.m. on Sept. 19, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said.
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
Group of reckless drivers cause chaos in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Action News viewer video captured the chaos and the traffic backups.
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash on North Dupont Boulevard, near the Smyrna Rest Area. Police say North Dupont Boulevard will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The crash investigation is in its early stages, according to police.
Teen Injured in Queen Village Shooting: Police
A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting early Saturday morning in Queen Village, authorities said. The teen was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on the 700 block of Carpenter Street with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso around 2:14 a.m. Saturday after the shooting on the 500 block of the same street, police said.
Medics bring man back to life after double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - What began as a deadly shooting early Saturday morning has unexpectedly taken a turn thanks to the action of medics. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to shooting on the 1900 block of Lansing Street just before 2 a.m. An 18-year-old...
"He took her from me": Family pleads for driver to come forward after fatal Tacony hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old woman in the city's Tacony neighborhood. The hit-and-run crash happened early Saturday morning in the pouring rain."She was a good kid and he took me from her," the victim's mother said. "He took her from me, and I need her."Octavia Aaron, 21, was a junior at West Chester University. She was a business major with big plans after graduation.But now her large family is broken, and holding each other tight after Octavia was struck and killed Saturday morning."Very, very smart, intelligent...
