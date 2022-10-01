ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Woman hospitalized after Newark motel stabbing

A woman is hospitalized after she tried to break up a fight between her boyfriend and another man at a motel in Newark. Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing, Newark police said. They...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
FELTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks

KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Newark Police#The Red Roof Inn#South College Avenue#Ems
WBOC

One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting

FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Man left in stable condition following a shooting in Felton

FELTON, Del. – A man is now in stable condition following a shooting in Felton. On October 1, 2022, around 10:53 P.M. police responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. The investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. At this time, only a limited amount of information is available for the safety of the victim.
FELTON, DE
CBS Philly

Police: 42-year-old man killed in ambush situation in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before midnight on Marcella Street. Police found the 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on a porch outside of a house.They say two shooters approached the man and began shooting at him in front of the house.Police tell CBS3 the suspects shot into the house as well, but nobody else was injured. "This is clearly an ambush situation. We are currently trying to piece together what the motive is," Inspector D F Pace said. "It's unclear at this time. We do not have anyone in custody."Police say witnesses saw one suspect running from the scene wearing a red overcoat.They're now looking through surveillance video to find more clues that might help their investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash on North Dupont Boulevard, near the Smyrna Rest Area. Police say North Dupont Boulevard will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The crash investigation is in its early stages, according to police.
SMYRNA, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Injured in Queen Village Shooting: Police

A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting early Saturday morning in Queen Village, authorities said. The teen was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on the 700 block of Carpenter Street with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso around 2:14 a.m. Saturday after the shooting on the 500 block of the same street, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

DSP Investigating Serious Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Police are on the scene for a serious crash near the Smyrna Rest Area Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say N. Dupont Blvd. will be close for an extended period of time as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The investigation is...
SMYRNA, DE
CBS Philly

"He took her from me": Family pleads for driver to come forward after fatal Tacony hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old woman in the city's Tacony neighborhood. The hit-and-run crash happened early Saturday morning in the pouring rain."She was a good kid and he took me from her," the victim's mother said. "He took her from me, and I need her."Octavia Aaron, 21, was a junior at West Chester University. She was a business major with big plans after graduation.But now her large family is broken, and holding each other tight after Octavia was struck and killed Saturday morning."Very, very smart, intelligent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy