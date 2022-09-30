ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Hispanic Heritage Month being celebrated at GHS

GRAFTON—The Hispanic culture is known for its bright and festive colors, sights, sounds and tastes, and to honor and celebrate all that the ethnicity has, students at Grafton High School (GHS) have been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Annually, the celebration is held from September 15 through October 15, across...
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
Bridgeport executes plan to perfection in 28-20 win against Parkersburg South

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — It was no secret how Class AAA No. 8 Bridgeport wanted Friday’s contest against No. 1 Parkersburg South to be played. The Indians were out to control the line of scrimmage, limit possessions and wear down the Patriots while keeping their defense off of the grass at Erickson All-Sports Facility as much as possible.
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
FBI raids Upshur County home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A number of law enforcement agents spent much of Friday combing through a home in Buckhannon. A large number of unmarked law enforcement vehicles along with FBI agents were noticed at the home along Meade Street Friday afternoon. It’s unclear what they were looking for.
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
