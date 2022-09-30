Read full article on original website
Related
mountainstatesman.com
Hispanic Heritage Month being celebrated at GHS
GRAFTON—The Hispanic culture is known for its bright and festive colors, sights, sounds and tastes, and to honor and celebrate all that the ethnicity has, students at Grafton High School (GHS) have been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Annually, the celebration is held from September 15 through October 15, across...
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
How to get a free tree at the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia
The 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traffic delay on Preston County road for paving and shoulder work
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Monday announced there will be a traffic delay this week in Preston County.
WDTV
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHSV
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
Metro News
Bridgeport executes plan to perfection in 28-20 win against Parkersburg South
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — It was no secret how Class AAA No. 8 Bridgeport wanted Friday’s contest against No. 1 Parkersburg South to be played. The Indians were out to control the line of scrimmage, limit possessions and wear down the Patriots while keeping their defense off of the grass at Erickson All-Sports Facility as much as possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
The Recorddelta
Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
WDTV
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
‘Ginga’ of Clarksburg sister duo dies at 103
The remaining half of the Clarksburg-native Facebook and YouTube famous duo "Gramma and Ginga" has died at the age of 103, according to a Facebook post.
WDTV
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
Randolph County, West Virginia Sheriff warns of phone scam using office number
The Randolph County Sheriff Sunday warned residents that a scammer is using the Sheriff's Office's phone number, 304-636-2111, in an attempt to swindle people out of their money.
Woman secretly led deputies to her alleged kidnapper, sheriff says
An Oregon woman called 911 and secretly led law enforcement to her location, as well as the man who allegedly kidnapped her, Marion County officials said.
Metro News
FBI raids Upshur County home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A number of law enforcement agents spent much of Friday combing through a home in Buckhannon. A large number of unmarked law enforcement vehicles along with FBI agents were noticed at the home along Meade Street Friday afternoon. It’s unclear what they were looking for.
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
Comments / 0