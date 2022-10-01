ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Slick’s Restaurant closing after 48 years

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ltLu_0iHSXLCi00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady restaurant closed on Friday after nearly 50 years in business. Slick’s Restaurant and Tavern in the Stockade neighborhood served big sandwiches and beer for 48 years.

They sold sandwiches because the previous owner lived upstairs and didn’t want to smell the restaurant downstairs. They said the pandemic made it difficult to get supplies, and they are ready to move on with a lot of good memories and relationships.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“We made a lot of good friends — friends that became family,” co-owner Barbara Naumoff said. “You know, we’ve had some ups and downs with family, but we’re still here, and we still have our family, so we’re fine. We’re fortunate.”

Naumoff said the new owners will bring a new perspective while maintaining much of what made the business successful.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga hard cider and donut fest Saturday

The Saratoga hard cider and donut fest will be held on Saturday, and will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include a bar hop including eight bars and restaurants, discounted alcoholic beverages and over 2,000 free donuts. Those interested in attending can get tickets via the event's eventbrite website, and must register in person at the Night Owl between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Restaurants
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Food & Drinks
Schenectady, NY
Lifestyle
iBerkshires.com

PortaVia Opens in Former Paddy's Pub

DALTON, Mass. — PortaVia is bringing a taste of Italy to Dalton with fresh ingredients and generational recipes. The eatery opened in the former Paddy's Pub in August, offering pizza, comfort appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and curated alcoholic beverages. The Italian word "porta via" translates to "takeaway" in English. Owner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Stockade#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported down off area bridges

MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale

The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
WARRENSBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy