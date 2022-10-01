Slick’s Restaurant closing after 48 years

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady restaurant closed on Friday after nearly 50 years in business. Slick’s Restaurant and Tavern in the Stockade neighborhood served big sandwiches and beer for 48 years.

They sold sandwiches because the previous owner lived upstairs and didn’t want to smell the restaurant downstairs. They said the pandemic made it difficult to get supplies, and they are ready to move on with a lot of good memories and relationships.

“We made a lot of good friends — friends that became family,” co-owner Barbara Naumoff said. “You know, we’ve had some ups and downs with family, but we’re still here, and we still have our family, so we’re fine. We’re fortunate.”

Naumoff said the new owners will bring a new perspective while maintaining much of what made the business successful.

