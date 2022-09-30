Balloons Over Morgantown 2022 kicked off Thursday evening with Night Glow at Morgantown Mall. Eighteeen hot air balloon pilots participated in the event which drew several hundred spectators. Launches took place Friday from Morgantown Municipal Airport. There are still three opportunities to see the balloons this weekend. Launches take place at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, Sat., Oct. 1 and at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. All launches will be at Morgantown Municipal Airport, but balloons will be visible over much of Morgantown and surrounding areas. Read more HERE.

