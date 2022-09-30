Read full article on original website
mountainstatesman.com
Participants sought for annual Veteran’s Day Parade
TAYLOR COUNTY—October has made its arrival, and before long, November will be knocking at the door. That means that local organizations will soon be shifting their focus to November activities, including the annual Veteran’s Day Parade. In an effort to help draw in more participants, the Veterans of...
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
connect-bridgeport.com
PHOTOS: Night Glow Kicks off Balloons Over Morgantown
Balloons Over Morgantown 2022 kicked off Thursday evening with Night Glow at Morgantown Mall. Eighteeen hot air balloon pilots participated in the event which drew several hundred spectators. Launches took place Friday from Morgantown Municipal Airport. There are still three opportunities to see the balloons this weekend. Launches take place at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, Sat., Oct. 1 and at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. All launches will be at Morgantown Municipal Airport, but balloons will be visible over much of Morgantown and surrounding areas. Read more HERE.
WDTV
Notre Dame High School holds Homecoming parade
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame High School celebrated its Homecoming with a parade. Students from St. Mary’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School went from the high school to Jackson square on decorated floats. Following the parade, there was a Homecoming celebration. There were food trucks and...
Fireworks display cancelled for Saturday
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The fireworks display slated to take place Saturday, October 1st at 8:00pm as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Kickoff Party will not go on as originally scheduled. According to a Saturday morning update from the City of Elkins, the fireworks display has been...
How to get a free tree at the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia
The 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
The Recorddelta
Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support
BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
The Recorddelta
Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
WDTV
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Marion County rivalry
RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A heated rivalry lived up to the hype Friday night in Rachel. Crowds and teams from Fairmont Senior and North Marion each showed out and made for an amazing atmosphere.
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
mountainstatesman.com
Taylor County 4-H ready to welcome in a new season, new members
TAYLOR COUNTY—The ultimate goal of 4-H is to enrich the lives of youths of various ages to help them develop skills they will use for their entire lives.
iheart.com
Retail Giant Amazon Planning to Open Warehouse in Washington County
One of the largest companies in the world is going to be opening up a brand-new warehouse in Washington County. Granville Mayor Paul Labas says online retail giant Amazon will have its facility at the former Manchester Wood site located on County Route 24. Labas also says between 150 and 200 new jobs are going to be created which will provide a big economic boost to the community. The hope is that work on this project will be completed by next May.
WDTV
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
Brown Provides a CJ Donaldson Update
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave an injury update on running back CJ Donaldson
WDTV
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
