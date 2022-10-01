ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

klcc.org

South Carolina residents assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian

People in South Carolina are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Victoria Hansen is our Lowcountry connection covering the Charleston community, a city she knows well. She grew up in newspaper newsrooms and has worked as a broadcast journalist for more than 20 years. Her first reporting job brought her to Charleston where she covered local and national stories like the Susan Smith murder trial and the arrival of the Citadel’s first female cadet.
CHARLESTON, SC
Ian presses in to South Carolina

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with South Carolina Public Radio reporter Victoria Hansen about the storm’s impact on South Carolina. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
ENVIRONMENT

