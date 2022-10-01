Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Rising temperatures leave Oregon schools grappling with excessive heat
At the beginning of September, temperatures recorded by teachers in one Portland middle school reached 100 degrees, with a heat index of 124 degrees. Another middle school hit 90 degrees, with a heat index of 106. At one Portland high school, it was 95 inside, with a heat index of 99.
klcc.org
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. "Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in...
klcc.org
South Carolina residents assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian
People in South Carolina are assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Victoria Hansen is our Lowcountry connection covering the Charleston community, a city she knows well. She grew up in newspaper newsrooms and has worked as a broadcast journalist for more than 20 years. Her first reporting job brought her to Charleston where she covered local and national stories like the Susan Smith murder trial and the arrival of the Citadel’s first female cadet.
klcc.org
Ian presses in to South Carolina
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with South Carolina Public Radio reporter Victoria Hansen about the storm’s impact on South Carolina. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Comments / 0