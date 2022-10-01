ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andrea Bocelli shows talent runs in the family as he takes to the stage at London's O2 alongside son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

His incredible voice is known around the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family.

As renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage by his son Matteo, 24, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia in London on Friday.

The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a section of classic tunes as they sang from their festive album entitled A Family Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9eTw_0iHSXAUj00
Crooners: Andrea Bocelli (left) showed talent runs in the family as he took to London's O2 stage alongside son Matteo, 24 (centre)  and 10-year-old daughter Virginia (left) on Friday 

Andrea, 64, cut a dapper figure in a purple printed jacket which he wore over a black waistcoat and trousers.

He completed the look with a crisp white shirt and black dickie bow as his silver locks were neatly parted.

Meanwhile Matteo opted for a more traditional black dinner suit and Virgina looked lovely in a gold baroque party dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAKbO_0iHSXAUj00
Amazing: The trio performed together as well as individually with Virginia confidently entertaining the packed out audience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSeeB_0iHSXAUj00
Dapper: Andrea, 64 (left) cut a dapper figure in a purple printed jacket which he wore over a black waistcoat and trousers

The trio performed together as well as individually with Virginia confidently entertaining the packed out audience.

A Family Christmas, which will be released October 21, will feature a whole host of festive favourites with the singer gushing 'there's nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids'.

In gorgeous snaps to celebrate the release Andrea, who is also father to son Amos, 27, posed lovingly with his two youngest children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ry3T5_0iHSXAUj00
Stylish: Meanwhile Matteo (centre) opted for a more traditional black dinner suit and Virgina looked lovely in a gold baroque party dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cz7e9_0iHSXAUj00
Christmas cheer: The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a section of classic tunes as they sang from their festive album entitled A Family Christmas

All dressed in white they cuddled up for a festive themed shoot surrounded by a gorgeously decorated tree, gifts and a roaring fireplace.

The family said: 'We are offering our small, intimate, and heartfelt gift to anyone who wishes to enjoy the soundtrack of Christmas in the Bocelli home'.

Speaking of working with his children Andrea said: 'I think there is nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids; I consider it a privilege.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaReU_0iHSXAUj00
Smarty pants: The singer later slipped into a three piece dinner suit for the show's finale 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqJdP_0iHSXAUj00
Big screen: The singers were shown on huge screens for the entire audience to see

While Matteo added: 'Singing these songs together, feeling the holiday warmth with my family is something really special'.

'That's what Christmas is about – making memories together to cherish forever. It's really exciting to think that people will have a copy of our album sitting wrapped under the tree.'

The album will include existing favourites and new songs, as well as featuring solo tracks, duets and trio performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cw7b1_0iHSXAUj00
Sweet: A Family Christmas, which will be released October 21, will feature a whole host of festive favourites with the Andrea gushing 'there's nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids' 

The first single to be released, on September 8, is The Greatest Gift, which features all three family members and is a brand new song written and arranged for the album.

For young Virginia, this is her first appearance on an album, having previously joined her father on stage in 2020.

While Matteo has already followed in his father's footsteps and is enjoying the beginning of his own successful solo recording career, after signing to Capitol Records in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9ASc_0iHSXAUj00
Famous Friends: The family sang carols for the President of The United States last Christmas (L-R) Andrea's wife Veronica Berti, Matteo, Andrea, Virginia, Joe Biden, Jill Biden 

The album has been produced by composer and multi-Grammy and Academy Award nominee Stephan Moccio who's worked with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Miley Cyrus and Celine Dion.

The songs featured on the record will include Away in a Manger, Feliz Navidad and The First Noël.

In April 2020, Andrea broke records with his emotionally charged Music for Hope performance from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan.

The Easter performance ranks amongst the biggest musical live streams of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history.

A Family Christmas will be released October 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6dz7_0iHSXAUj00
 The perfect present: A Family Christmas will be released October 21

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'I was blown away by the beauty of it all': Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford marries fiancée Imogen McKay in magical Majorcan wedding ceremony

Alex Beresford has married his fiancée Imogen McKay in an intimate ceremony on the picturesque Spanish island of Majorca. The 41-year-old Good Morning Britain weatherman and 29-year-old McKay were introduced on a blind date in August 2020 set up by a mutual friend. Speaking to HELLO! magazine about the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Barbra Streisand
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Son Wyatt's Tradition with Baby Brother That's Out of a 'Christmas Special'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt loves to spend his mornings with his baby brother. The CNN anchor, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Christmas#For Hope#O2
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

629K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy