Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On The Packers Very Clear

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a noted football history buff, which is why he seems so amped to be playing in Green Bay this week. Throughout the week leading up to tomorrow's game against the Packers, Belichick has given nods to the franchise's illustrious history. He touched on it again in his press conference Friday, via Pro Football Talk.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Packers Fan News

A controversial debate is swirling on social media regarding Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, many Packers veterans weren't happy with fans being too loud when Green Bay had the ball on offense. "Mind-blowing that Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and others still have to tell the crowd...
Tri-City Herald

Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9 1/2-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Almost everything is pointing in Green Bay’s favor. Depending on the availability of Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be at full strength. The Patriots won’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones or receiver Jakobi Meyers. On top of it all, the Packers are at home, where they’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers: 3 bold predictions for Packers star in Week 4 vs. Patriots

After yet another tough Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the back-to-back MVP has turned it around and led his team to a 2-1 record after three Weeks. The team’s victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a direct result of the weekly improvement of the franchise’s starting signal-caller. The Packers Week 4 matchup is against the New England Patriots, a team that may not have its own QB, Mac Jones, available to play. As Rodgers continues to use the opening weeks of the NFL year as his preseason, let’s make some bold Aaron Rodgers predictions for the Packers Week 4 showdown against the Patriots.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington's Tony Romo Field dedicated; Romo and family attend

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Burlington High School's homecoming football game drew a hometown hero on Friday night, Sept. 30. Many know Tony Romo as a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback or a football analyst on TV. But before that, he was a great quarterback as a Burlington Demon. Friday night, the Burlington High School football field was dedicated in Romo's honor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Fiserv Forum hosts Blackhawks, Wild hockey

MILWAUKEE - Out with the hardwood and in with the ice, Fiserv Forum made history Sunday, Oct. 2, hosting its first NHL preseason game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. The game itself may not have counted, but both teams scored a different goal, bringing the game to new...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Maxwell Tutas

While learning a specialty language as a sophomore, Sheboygan North's Maxwell Tutas decided maybe he could implement some of those skills on the athletic field. That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
