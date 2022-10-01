ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Electric Eel Dylan Brown vows to hunt down the ball more in NRL 'Battle of the West' grand final - but Parramatta face new fight to keep him at the club

By Josh Alston
 2 days ago

Parramatta remain confident Dylan Brown will remain loyal to the club despite testing his worth on the open market - with the star five-eighth declaring he wants to right the wrongs from his team's qualifying final loss to Penrith.

Brown will be a crucial cog in Parramatta's bid to snap a premiership drought dating back to Peter Sterling and the 1986 Eels when they face the Panthers in tomorrow's NRL grand final at Accor Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5K90_0iHSX7vn00
22-year-old Dylan Brown has had a breakout season for the Parramatta Eels heading into the grand final against the Penrith Panthers

The 22-year-old has been an electric Eel this season with 11 tries from 27 games, 3377 running metres, 17 try assists and 16 line-break assists.

That has led Brown's management to test the open market, with the rising star playmaker now able to command a salary of up to $900,000 per cent season.

But before a decision is made on his future and his bank account, Brown first wants to atone for a self-confessed quiet game against the Panthers in their 27-8 loss.

Brown couldn't make his mark in that defeat by the Panthers, who ran away with the contest once Brown's halves partner Mitchell Moses left the field concussed after an hour.

Known for his dynamic running game, Brown finished the loss with only 49 metres to his name and exerted limited influence on the contest with the boot.

But Brown has lifted his game in the two weeks since, and was especially potent in the semi-final demolition of Canberra, where he set a new personal-best record for running metres in a game [321].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D80h4_0iHSX7vn00
Brown is tackled by Jordan McLean of the Cowboys during their NRL preliminary final

When the Eels meet the Panthers in their first grand final appearance since 2009, Brown will go looking for the footy more than he did the last time the sides met.

'You can't not be in the game, especially in the position I'm in. I'm not a winger,' Brown said.

'I've got to put myself in the game and I've got to put others in the game as well. If that left edge is on, I'm usually playing well, and if they're not on, it's usually my fault.

'I've got to get them the ball and make sure it's quality.'

The last time the Eels played in the grand final, Brown was only nine years old and not yet a fan of rugby league, having grown up in an All Blacks-mad household in Auckland.

But come Sunday, if he makes good on his promise to ignite the Eels' left edge, the 22-year-old could become just the second five-eighth in history to win a premiership with Parramatta.

'It's honestly not a personal thing though,' Brown said.

'You do it for the club, you do it for the fans. When it gets to stuff like this, it's an opportunity you've got to take and it's a responsibility as well.'

Meanwhile, Eels management will be sweating on the future of Brown with a host of players including Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Ray Stone (Dolphins) all departing at the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pv0li_0iHSX7vn00
Eels coach Brad Arthur is confident that his star playmaker Dylan Brown will stay at the club

Coach Brad Arthur is not stressing ahead of the grand final, though, believing his star five-eighth will definitely commit to the club for the future.

'Dylan Brown will stay in my opinion,' Arthur told News Corp.

'The good thing is he wants to stay, which is half the battle, and then you have to massage the situation in negotiations.

'We may not be able to compete with the money out there but if we can table a deal that is competitive, I'm sure Dylan will stay.

'I have a good relationship with Dylan and he loves the club.

'You can never guarantee anything in life but I'm pretty confident Dylan will stay at the Eels.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vaLf_0iHSX7vn00
Dylan Brown and guest attend the 2022 Dally M Awards on September 28, 2022 in Sydney

Brown's player manager Chris Orr is also confident the star five-eighth will remain at the Eels and has no doubt the contract negotiations are not distracting him ahead of the grand final.

'There's no doubt he is happy at Parra,' Orr said.

'He has a great relationship with everyone at the club and it would take a massive deal to pull him out of the club.

'The reality is Dylan is a different individual. He walks to the beat of his own drum.

'Dylan is a free spirit and if I went to the open market, he would have a stack of clubs chasing him. I've had calls from a few clubs but I've respected Dylan's request not to worry about contracts until this season is out of the way.

'Dylan is a cool customer. He isn't getting carried away with the media hype. He just wants to park the contract issue and then he will pick it up again when his football commitments end.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkzMj_0iHSX7vn00
Shaun Lane and Dylan Brown of the Eels celebrate after winning the NRL Preliminary Final match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Parramatta Eels

Brown himself paid credit to his coach for shaping him into the playmaker he has become.

'I am the player I am today because of 'BA',' he said.

'He has made me more professional around my weekly processes, while also encouraging me to play what I see and back my ability in games.'

