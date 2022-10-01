Trump Officials Sabotaged Biden Transition in Very Petty Ways, Book Claims

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In the final days of the Trump administration, weeks after an insurrection that tried to thwart Congress from certifying the election results, White House staff attempted to sabotage Biden’s entry into the executive branch, according to details released in Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man. Among other things, transition employees faced delays when dealing with the Pentagon, were refused a computer terminal password for budget building, and were left a broken air conditioning unit from an employee of the prior administration, stuffed to the brim with photocopies of Hunter Biden’s face. Top members of Biden’s team were also reportedly baffled by the actions of Mark Meadows, who appeared completely out of the loop of typical procedure, at one point allegedly asking his Biden counterpart Ron Klain how many days out of the week the future President would be needing the intelligence briefing.