Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 4 at Detroit
Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face Detroit at Ford Field.
Maakaron: Takeaways from Lions’ loss to Seahawks
The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
Detroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks at home 48-45 – Game Recap
Game Recap: Detroit Lions Defensive Play Comes Up WAY ShortGame Recap: Detroit Lions execute on Offense despite injuriesFinal Thoughts: Looking ahead as the Detroit Lions take on the Patriots. The banged-up Detroit Lions welcomed the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks to Ford Field today. The Lions entered the game without stars Amon-Ra...
the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks
On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
Watch: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Continues to Dazzle With Pick Six at Lions
The playmaking ability of Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has already been on full display through three weeks of action. But on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, he somehow topped it on the first play of the second half. As Seattle led 24-15 coming out of...
The Detroit Lions will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 836 yards last week. Detroit might have drawn first blood against the Minnesota Vikings...
Lions sign OL Dan Skipper and K Dominik Eberle in series of roster moves
The Lions will have a new kicker for the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks in Ford Field. With regular kicker Austin Seibert ruled out with a groin injury, the Lions signed kicker Dominik Eberle from the practice squad. The Lions also signed offensive lineman Dan Skipper from the practice squad to the active roster.
