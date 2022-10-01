ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 4 at Detroit

Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face Detroit at Ford Field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oakland Press

Maakaron: Takeaways from Lions’ loss to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks

On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for the final 13 weeks

Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: How many games will the Lions win in 2022?Will 7-10 be enough?. Just prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, I released my final Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions and I made the bold prediction that they would finish with a 10-7 overall record, which would be good enough to get them into the playoffs as a wild card team.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Pistons open practice: Cade, Killian and hints at a starting lineup

The Detroit Pistons had their open practice in front of a sizable crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena and the vibes were good. I was unable to attend since I live overseas and do not currently own a private jet, but I had a few moles on the inside and was able to glean some details from their feedback as well as some of the Pistons’ beat writers.
DETROIT, MI

