NFL Hawaii Tracker: Mariota and Falcons survive battle with Browns to win second straight game
Arthur Smith said his Atlanta Falcons won’t always be able to run the ball as effectively as they did against the Cleveland Browns, who were missing three starters on their defensive line. Clearly, the Falcons coach will be happy when he can lean on his ground game. Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett’s pass with less […]
Quarterbacks the Patriots could sign to boost depth
FOXBORO -- The Patriots are down to one healthy quarterback on their roster in rookie Bailey Zappe. The team is expected to add a little more depth to the position this week, though it probably won't be a splashy or season-altering addition.Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut Sunday in Green Bay after the Patriots lost veteran backup Brian Hoyer to a head injury. He filled in admirably for a kid in his first NFL action, completing 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Chances are he's going to get his first start this Sunday, when...
NFL・
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
How much can Julio Jones give the Bucs in 2022? ‘We’ll see,’ Todd Bowles said
TAMPA — In his first live action since opening night, Julio Jones made a cameo instead of a contribution. The injury-besieged former all-pro was targeted twice by Tom Brady in Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs, never reappearing after failing to connect with his quarterback on a deep middle route early in the second half.
3 'Keys to Victory' for the Cleveland Browns against the Atlanta Falcons
CLEVELAND — It's been a rollercoaster week and a half for the Cleveland Browns coming off of their Thursday night victory last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. From the lowest of low feelings losing in one of the most improbable fashions against the Jets, to getting back on track with a decisive victory against the Steelers on national television, to the frightening car crash this week Myles Garrett was involved with that will keep him out of today's game in Atlanta.
How to Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints - NFL London Series | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
A special “rise and shine” edition of NFL action will see two teams get set to battle in the motherland on Sunday, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings take to the gridiron against the New Orleans Saints in London. Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-2)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Ravens are -175 on the...
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -155 on...
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bengals and Raiders climb, Commanders nosedive into Week 5
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers. Jones is
