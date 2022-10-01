ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBORO -- The Patriots are down to one healthy quarterback on their roster in rookie Bailey Zappe. The team is expected to add a little more depth to the position this week, though it probably won't be a splashy or season-altering addition.Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut Sunday in Green Bay after the Patriots lost veteran backup Brian Hoyer to a head injury. He filled in admirably for a kid in his first NFL action, completing 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Chances are he's going to get his first start this Sunday, when...
CLEVELAND — It's been a rollercoaster week and a half for the Cleveland Browns coming off of their Thursday night victory last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. From the lowest of low feelings losing in one of the most improbable fashions against the Jets, to getting back on track with a decisive victory against the Steelers on national television, to the frightening car crash this week Myles Garrett was involved with that will keep him out of today's game in Atlanta.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
