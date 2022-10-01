FOXBORO -- The Patriots are down to one healthy quarterback on their roster in rookie Bailey Zappe. The team is expected to add a little more depth to the position this week, though it probably won't be a splashy or season-altering addition.Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut Sunday in Green Bay after the Patriots lost veteran backup Brian Hoyer to a head injury. He filled in admirably for a kid in his first NFL action, completing 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Chances are he's going to get his first start this Sunday, when...

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO