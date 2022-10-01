ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400

When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

How two seconds could change a headline

Most drivers have come upon a major traffic accident in the past. Have they ever thought, "Oh, if I was a few seconds ahead that would have been me?" Last Monday I was looking for some exercise and rode my bicycle to the post office to mail a small package.
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Coweta County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Reckless Driving#Aggressive Driving#Traf
WRBL News 3

GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
JACKSON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:. • Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Luck runs out for man who won $700 off stolen lottery tickets, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man may have thought fortune was in his favor when investigators say he swiped lottery scratch-off tickets, worth several hundred dollars, off a gas station counter. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says he even hit a $700 jackpot, but this week he faced a $3,000 bond to get out of jail.
NEWNAN, GA
WALB 10

2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
RUTHER GLEN, VA
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia: Vote smarter, not harder

If you are already sick of political advertisements, campaign mailers and door-knockers, then I have some disheartening news for you. Not only will these tactics continue from now until the Nov. 8 general election, but due to Georgia’s elections laws, the election could extend weeks beyond this. Like most...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy