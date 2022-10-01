Read full article on original website
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
Two killed after chase with Georgia State Patrol on I-20, troopers say
ATLANTA — Two people are dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a police chase on Friday, Georgia State Patrol says. This all happened early Friday morning when a trooper tried to stop a Jeep for speeding on I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. That's when the driver led the...
How two seconds could change a headline
Most drivers have come upon a major traffic accident in the past. Have they ever thought, "Oh, if I was a few seconds ahead that would have been me?" Last Monday I was looking for some exercise and rode my bicycle to the post office to mail a small package.
Officials Spalding County teen missing for over a year, could be in Atlanta
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are continuing the search for any information about a Spalding County teen girl who has been missing for over a year and a half. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Kelsea Taylor was last seen on Feb. 27, 2021 in Griffin, Georgia.
Traffic stop turns into major drug bust on Coweta highway
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — What deputies in Coweta County thought would be just another traffic stop became a major drug bust after they found fentanyl, cocaine, meth and more inside the car. Deputies say they were pulling over a car on I-85 just before 12:30 p.m. last week for...
Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot on a basketball court in Lawrenceville, police said. Gwinnett County Police said when they arrived to the basketball court on Mariray Court at around 4 p.m., the teen was already dead. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was on the...
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Commuters have endured horrible traffic for five years as Georgia rebuilds one of the busiest highway interchanges in the Southeast. It’s about to get much worse.
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:. • Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
Luck runs out for man who won $700 off stolen lottery tickets, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man may have thought fortune was in his favor when investigators say he swiped lottery scratch-off tickets, worth several hundred dollars, off a gas station counter. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says he even hit a $700 jackpot, but this week he faced a $3,000 bond to get out of jail.
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
Georgia: Vote smarter, not harder
If you are already sick of political advertisements, campaign mailers and door-knockers, then I have some disheartening news for you. Not only will these tactics continue from now until the Nov. 8 general election, but due to Georgia’s elections laws, the election could extend weeks beyond this. Like most...
Georgia lawmakers respond to blocked train track causing dangerous delays in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Last week, 13WMAZ told you how Norfolk Southern trains often block a crossing in Monroe County weekly, if not daily, for up to six hours. The trains have also blocked first responders from getting to scenes and giving lifesaving medical care. Norfolk Southern says the train...
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
Carroll County man found guilty after molesting young girl for years
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, a Carroll County jury found a man guilty of molestation and other charges from an investigation that began in 2020. According to the Coweta County Judicial Circuit, evidence revealed that Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, sexually abused a young girl until she was 12 years old.
Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
