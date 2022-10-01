Read full article on original website
Lawrenceville man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Lawrenceville man who was pulled over for a traffic violation was arrested after deputies found a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Deputies say they initially pulled over 42-year-old Lavar Kirkland on Sep. 23 because he wasn’t driving in his lane....
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall
MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
Police: Cobb County woman arrested for strangling relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is behind bars after she murdered a relative by strangling, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department. The incident, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, occurred on Loch Highland Pass in Roswell, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 2 convicted felons arrested during drug raid at SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Two convicted felons are in custody after the search of an Atlanta home suspected of being used for drug trafficking, police say. On Sept. 8, police raided a home on Donnelly Avenue in southwest Atlanta that officers they believed illegal narcotics were being held and sold. At the...
Suspect flees from traffic stop, drags deputy about 30 feet down I-75, officials say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — A Monroe County deputy who was conducting a traffic stop was dragged about 30 feet along the road as a driver fled the scene on Thursday, officials said. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy stopped a Dodge Charger on Interstate 75 South, and during the stop the driver, Samuel Brown, 37, of Savannah, ran to his car to flee.
Road & Track
Watch This Nissan GT-R Driver Allegedly Hit 150 MPH While Running From Police
A Georgia driver in a Nissan GT-R was arrested Monday after taking sheriff's deputies on a chase through highway and city streets that almost ended in a PIT maneuver. Recently released dashcam footage of an incident on the night of September 24 shows Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies attempting to catch two cars reported speeding on the highway. A deputy followed the GT-R’s trail off of the highway, where the driver was clocked going 100 mph and picking up steam. He kept that pace speeding through the streets of Cumming, Georgia, allegedly hitting 150 mph, police said.
DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.
accesswdun.com
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
Two arrested in suspected northwest Atlanta carjacking
ATLANTA — Early on Wednesday morning, Atlanta police arrested two men who took a vehicle from another man at gunpoint while he was pumping gas. Shortly after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at a Chevron on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about a carjacking, where they met with the victim, who said his car was stolen.
WMAZ
Life in prison for jealous boyfriend who killed rideshare driver
DECATUR, Ga. — A Dekalb County jury found a Decatur man guilty of the murder of his girlfriend’s ride-share driver. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 27-year-old De'Monte Anderson shot and killed 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts on October 27, 2019. It started at an apartment...
nowhabersham.com
Investigation leads to largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to multiple arrests and the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County. During the operation on Sunday, September 25, drug agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, says Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman. In addition, they seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, and 103 grams of Alprazolam. Agents also confiscated black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000.
Person found dead in carport after fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said a fire started at the rear of a home located on Cresta Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials confirmed...
Police ID 17-year-old shot, killed at basketball court, Gwinnett Police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Timothy Buchanan, by Gwinnett Police. A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
One person dead, another shot in church parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a church parking lot near Lindsay St. in Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police did confirm they were investigating a person shot at 550 Lindsay St....
accesswdun.com
White County authorities seize largest amount of fentanyl pills in county’s history
Multiple police agencies on Sunday, Sept. 25 completed White County’s largest seizure of fentanyl. As a result, police arrested Joshua McLaughlin, 34 of Canton, and Thomas Garnsey, 49 of Dawsonville. Authorities seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of...
Escapee from halfway house caught, arrested as he and family were setting up for his birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been caught in Henry County at a family member’s home. Police said 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house in Bridgeport, CT when he left without permission and never came back. Murphy...
fox5atlanta.com
1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
