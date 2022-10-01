ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: 21-year-old caught with drugs, pills and cash at Southlake Mall

MORROW, Ga. - A 21-year-old man is potentially facing charges after he was caught with marijuana, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash at Southlake Mall. The Morrow Police Department shared a photo of what they found on Facebook Friday. According to police, officers responded to a call at the...
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 2 convicted felons arrested during drug raid at SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Two convicted felons are in custody after the search of an Atlanta home suspected of being used for drug trafficking, police say. On Sept. 8, police raided a home on Donnelly Avenue in southwest Atlanta that officers they believed illegal narcotics were being held and sold. At the...
ATLANTA, GA
Road & Track

Watch This Nissan GT-R Driver Allegedly Hit 150 MPH While Running From Police

A Georgia driver in a Nissan GT-R was arrested Monday after taking sheriff's deputies on a chase through highway and city streets that almost ended in a PIT maneuver. Recently released dashcam footage of an incident on the night of September 24 shows Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies attempting to catch two cars reported speeding on the highway. A deputy followed the GT-R’s trail off of the highway, where the driver was clocked going 100 mph and picking up steam. He kept that pace speeding through the streets of Cumming, Georgia, allegedly hitting 150 mph, police said.
CUMMING, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb police investigating deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 20s is dead after police said he was shot in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb police said they arrived at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston just after 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot.
CLARKSTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment

Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
WMAZ

Life in prison for jealous boyfriend who killed rideshare driver

DECATUR, Ga. — A Dekalb County jury found a Decatur man guilty of the murder of his girlfriend’s ride-share driver. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 27-year-old De'Monte Anderson shot and killed 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts on October 27, 2019. It started at an apartment...
DECATUR, GA
nowhabersham.com

Investigation leads to largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County

A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to multiple arrests and the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County. During the operation on Sunday, September 25, drug agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, says Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman. In addition, they seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, and 103 grams of Alprazolam. Agents also confiscated black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000.
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

