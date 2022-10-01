A Georgia driver in a Nissan GT-R was arrested Monday after taking sheriff's deputies on a chase through highway and city streets that almost ended in a PIT maneuver. Recently released dashcam footage of an incident on the night of September 24 shows Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies attempting to catch two cars reported speeding on the highway. A deputy followed the GT-R’s trail off of the highway, where the driver was clocked going 100 mph and picking up steam. He kept that pace speeding through the streets of Cumming, Georgia, allegedly hitting 150 mph, police said.

CUMMING, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO