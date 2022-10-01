ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Firefighters hold fundraiser at Autzen tailgate

EUGENE, Ore. — The International Association of Fire Fighters "Fill the Boots" fundraising campaign took place at Autzen this afternoon. Members from the Eugene Springfield fire departments gathered by the Eugene Science Center to join in on the tailgating festivities, and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Previously, firefighters raised money through on-the-street campaigns, but about ten years ago they moved to tailgates.
EUGENE, OR
Springfield students dance to celebrate Peace Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Halloween fun begins with 'haunted farm' opening in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
EUGENE, OR
Freightliner rear-ends vehicle on Hwy 126E in Lane County, killing one

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic was impacted for about six hours on Hwy 126E near milepost 50 Friday night as Oregon State Police investigated a fatal crash. OSP says says around 6:00 p.m., an eastbound blue Nissan VRS was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner.
LANE COUNTY, OR
'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans

EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
EUGENE, OR
