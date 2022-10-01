ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elks make room for Beavers and Bulldogs at Vince Genna Stadium

The Oregon State Baseball Beavers are in town taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vince Genna stadium for a fall ball exhibition. Saturday afternoon the stands were packed with fans wearing plenty of Beaver orange. Gunner Colton of Bend came with hopes of, “Seeing a foul ball come over this...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Stanford

Oregon moved up in the polls after beating Stanford. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 872 points in the AP poll and No. 12 with 823 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 45-27 win over the Cardinal. That’s up from No. 13 with 727 points and No. 15 with 622 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon

Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks commit most penalties in over 5 years; ‘extremely alarming and extremely concerning,’ Dan Lanning says

Oregon’s self-inflicted errors and undisciplined play continued against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards while defeating the Cardinal, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. “Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we’re going to work on it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It’s something we...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”

To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Online portal gives access to half million northwest records, photos

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A digital portal is now online which gives people instant access to more than half a million records and historical photos from northwest history, the State Library of Oregon announced last week. The project is a collaboration between the State Library of Oregon, Oregon Heritage Commission...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
PORTLAND, OR
nomadlawyer.org

Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
CULVER, OR
opb.org

Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working

Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
HOOD RIVER, OR

