nbc16.com
Lane Transit District is participating in 'World Smile Day'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — If you plan to take a Lane Transit District bus Friday, October 7, don't forget to bring your smile. World Smile Day is on October 7, and LTD bus operators and staff will wear smiley face buttons in acknowledgement of the holiday. LTD hopes the community will smile along with them too.
Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award
A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
Workers walk the picket line at PeaceHealth in protest of unfair working conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
Eugene City Council must determine process to choose Claire Syrett's successor
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at noon to discuss the next steps following the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The council meeting will determine the process to choose an interim for the now-vacant Ward 7 position. By city...
Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
Eugene City Council to meet to fill position vacated by recall election
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the options for appointing a successor to the Ward 7 council position. The position was vacated October 3 with the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The City Council is required to appoint someone to...
Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
An interim councilor has been selected for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans was approved Wednesday to serve as council president, through former councilor Clare Syrett's unfinished term. Syrett's councilor position for Ward 7 has been vacant since Monday of this week due to a recent recall election. The council voted during a virtual...
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
Congressional candidates in the 4th district will be going virtual to reach more voters
Congressional candidates in the 4th district will be going virtual tomorrow at 1 p.m., in a Springfield and Eugene city club event. Aimed to reach every voter, the city clubs will be combining forces to present a candidate forum. All five candidates filed for election will be discussing key issues...
72-year-old hunter lost in Lane County woods located, transported to hospital
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A 72-year-old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. The Eugene man left on foot to go hunting in the area south of...
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
Oregon woman dies in head-on crash in Marion County
An Oregon woman died Monday night in a head-on crash outside of Stayton in Marion County, deputies said. The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Monday along Golf Club Road SE near Mill Creek Road, just outside Stayton. Arriving Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found two cars...
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
Mother of man reportedly beaten by Cottage Grove police officers seeking legal action
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The investigation continues on the alleged use of force last month by members of the Cottage Grove Police Department. The investigation involves surveillance video showing police officers punching a man before arresting him. The man arrested was 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson of Cottage Grove. We spoke...
Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
'The gas prices are killing me': Eugene-Springfield residents weigh in
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Filling up your gas tank in the last few weeks has probably taken a toll on your wallet. Prices are creeping back up to where they were this summer and it's caused by refinery issues along the west coast. We spoke with folks at a Springfield...
Freightliner rear-ends vehicle on Hwy 126E in Lane County, killing one
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic was impacted for about six hours on Hwy 126E near milepost 50 Friday night as Oregon State Police investigated a fatal crash. OSP says says around 6:00 p.m., an eastbound blue Nissan VRS was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner.
