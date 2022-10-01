Read full article on original website
Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls
Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. "Even the NRA, Matt, is against you on this," said Buchanan. But Republican Rosendale said firearms were the "only right that we have that gets taxed." Democrat Penny Ronning took […]
18-year-old Billings candidate has sights set on Montana Senate
Elijah Tidswell is one of the candidates for the Montana Senate in District 24. Tidswell turned 18 in June, which means that if he wins he'll be the youngest person ever elected in Montana.
yourbigsky.com
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […]
EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
The Atlantic Richfield Company has agreed to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.
Fairfield Sun Times
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
blackchronicle.com
Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982
Christine Drazan leads her Democratic opponent in a decent race. Oregon voters may very well be able to elect their first Republican governor because the Nineteen Eighties, based on a ballot launched this week. Thirty-two p.c of Oregon voters say they’d vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, based on an...
A simple word change, or a larger scheme to undercut public education in Montana?
Montanans can be forgiven for not being outraged at the fight brewing within the Montana Board of Education. The difference between the use of the word "equality" and "equity" seems like a semantic parlor game. And while the concepts are related, important and deeply rooted in our lexicon of what it means to be an […]
farmforum.net
What we learned from the South Dakota gubernatorial debate
All three candidates for the governor's race in South Dakota met for the first and only time to debate the issues ahead of the November election on Friday night in Rapid City. Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking re-election for what could be her second term, but faces Democratic challenger state Rep. Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. It's the only debate Noem has agreed to participate in.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks
Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks Thanks to the creation of the Montana State Parks system in 1939, residents and visitors alike have been able to hike up, swim through, camp within, and just bask in the grandeur that is Montana for 81 years now. Today, there are 55 state parks, each worthy of admiration and exploration. Here is a snapshot of five of them. ...
Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?
This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
Governor, AG, stockgrowers association aren’t using science while ignoring public opinion
Montana's governor, attorney general and Montana Stockgrowers Association seem resolute on circumventing the will of the American people as well as the residents of Montana. Whether intentional or not, that's exactly what they're doing by appealing the Bureau of Land Management's decision to graze bison on public land, a request made by American Prairie. BLM's […]
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?
I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
Stephanie Quayle: Montana’s Most Successful Living Country Artist
Some of the most successful musicians to ever crack a mic or strum a guitar come from Big Sky country; Huey Lewis and Charlie Pride come to mind. Montana is proud of its representatives in the arts, and the brightest country music star from the Treasure State is no exception. Stephanie Quayle, who hails from Bozeman and still lives in Montana, is the state's most successful living country music artist and spoke with me about her recently-released 6th album as well as how much she connects her music with her home state.
Montana, Your Energy Bills Are Being Raised. Tips To Save Here
If you haven't heard, Northwestern Energy customers are about to see a rise in their energy costs. In the wintertime, this can mean big bucks on your bill. Last week utility regulators voted unanimously to allow Northwestern Energy to collect an extra 92 million dollars for electric and gas services. What does this mean to you, the customer? A quick peak at their website breaks it down like this:
