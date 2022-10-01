ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing

San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know

For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING

Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
