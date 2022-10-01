Read full article on original website
City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing
San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
San Diego City Council, Board of Supervisors to meet jointly in housing summit
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in a rare joint-summit to discuss how the bodies can collaborate to increase the supply of affordable housing in the region. "In most cases, the cities...
Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Opens in Vista with Dual Purpose of Stoking Interest in Arts
Affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks has opened Paseo Artist Village, a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, mixed-use complex in Vista. Units in the artist village – there are 60, with up to three bedrooms per apartment – are available to local Vista residents, artists and veterans earning from 30-59% of the area median income.
Downtown Hotel Owner Sued by City Attorney’s Office Over Unsafe Conditions
The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney’s Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions anywhere in the...
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
County approves rental subsidy pilot program for low-income seniors
The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will send $500 directly to the landlords of low-income seniors to help pay some of their rent.
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
San Diego Humane Society helps affected Animals from Hurricane Ian
SAN DIEGO — A group of San Diegans are volunteering their time to travel to Florida Sunday to help animals devastated and lost due to the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Four people from San Diego deployed to Florida Friday morning to assist with water rescues and the search for animals in distress.
Chula Vista Animal Care Facility gets new mural
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility along with Ground Floor Murals on Saturday morning unveiled a new mural to welcome guests to the South Bay animal shelter.
Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know
For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
San Diego County and city leaders plan to work together to increase housing
SAN DIEGO — For the first time in more than two decades, the City of San Diego and San Diego County leaders are coming together to work on a single issue. The joint plan focuses on increasing the supply of affordable housing in the region. “San Diegans deserve government...
The accident data behind Carlsbad's local emergency proclamation for e-bike, bicycle accidents
Carlsbad City Council members continued their discussion on improving street safety Sept. 27, one month after the city declared a local state of emergency due to an increase in traffic accidents involving bicycles and e-bikes.
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
City of San Diego hourly minimum wage will increase to $16.30 effective Jan. 1, 2023
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans will receive more money in their paychecks next year. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the City of San Diego will receive a minimum wage increase from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING
Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
North Park's historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club to close for major makeover
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club in North Park will be closing Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 for an extreme makeover. It's designed by CH Projects, the same group that worked on other well-known restaurants and bars in San Diego like "Morning Glory", "Born and Raised", and "Raised by Wolves."
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
