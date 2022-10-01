Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Youthful Glassboro is turning the tide
It wasn’t long ago that Glassboro was a major player in South Jersey Group 1 soccer, but the past five years haven’t been kind to the Bulldogs, who won just 10 games in the five-year period from 2017-21. But based on early returns this season, the tide may...
Bergen County Tournament girls soccer roundup for 6 first round games, Oct. 2
Caitlin Forshay and Alexandra Barry totaled two goals and one assist each in the first half of a 7-0 victory for Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, over Paramus Catholic in Washington Township. Immaculate Heart (7-2) scored five goals in the first half to gain control of...
No. 13 Camden rolls to its fourth consecutive win after stopping Haddon Heights
No. 13 Camden accounted for the game’s first three scores en route to a 29-8 victory over Haddon Heights Saturday in Haddon Heights. The Panthers improved to 4-1 following their fourth victory in a row. The Garnets had their three-game winning streak stopped and fell to 3-2. Jaylan Hornsby...
Winslow Township football’s defense made one touchdown stand vs. Ocean City
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.
Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Eagles are the ‘best team in football’ and Jalen Hurts is a big reason why
There are the Eagles, and then there’s the rest of the NFL. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 for the season with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. That led NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to conclude that “I think it’s safe to say...
How shorthanded Eagles’ offensive line dug in for victory without Jordan Mailata | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- It was an afternoon only an offensive lineman could love, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washing away all that shiny, dazzling, balletic stuff that passing-game masterminds love to draw up. With a cold rain hammering down and wind gusts up to 30 mph sweeping into Lincoln Financial Field...
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 3
We are just about one month into the girls volleyball season and we have seen plenty of action-packed, nail-biting matches on the court. This week will be no different as several ranked teams will square off against one another, as well as some evenly-matched conference foes. Have a look below at some of this week’s can’t-miss volleyball showdowns.
Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?
The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders keep Eagles on path to perfection with 29-21 win vs. Jaguars (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 after Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. As a result, the Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Per NFL PR:. The Eagles became the seventh team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 and...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 29
The season is nearly at the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three...
Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary
The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
NFL rumors: Will the Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Returns plus Local Philly Fight News
Still coming out of a global pandemic which suspended the 2020 ceremony and forced a limited version of the celebratory weekend last year, 2022 marks not only a return to normalcy for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF), but it gives a chance for fans to get the full interactive experience. This year, for the first time, all of the weekend’s festivities including the Induction Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 9, will take place at one location, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Driver charged in 2 deaths during Wildwood H2oi car rally to remain jailed
The driver charged with killing two people during a Sept. 24 pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood will remain jailed on a slew of charges related to the chaotic episode that jammed local streets with hundreds of cars and large crowds of pedestrians. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,...
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Jets’ Zach Wilson impresses with ‘big-time’ season debut vs. Steelers | What they’re saying
Zach Wilson put on a show Sunday. The quarterback made his season debut after missing three games due to a torn meniscus and bone bruise. He completed 18-of-36 passes for 252 yards in the 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He also...
