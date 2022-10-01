ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.

Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 3

We are just about one month into the girls volleyball season and we have seen plenty of action-packed, nail-biting matches on the court. This week will be no different as several ranked teams will square off against one another, as well as some evenly-matched conference foes. Have a look below at some of this week’s can’t-miss volleyball showdowns.
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?

The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Landon calling: Former safety visits Giants as team looks to bolster banged-up secondary

The Giants are not wasting any time looking for reinforcements after a devastating day of injuries Sunday at MetLife Stadium during their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Landon Collins, who spent four outstanding seasons with the Giants after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft, is paying a visit to the team’s training facility Monday morning, a team source confirmed. Collins played in 59 games over four seasons with the Giants and compiled eight interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
ib.tv

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Returns plus Local Philly Fight News

Still coming out of a global pandemic which suspended the 2020 ceremony and forced a limited version of the celebratory weekend last year, 2022 marks not only a return to normalcy for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF), but it gives a chance for fans to get the full interactive experience. This year, for the first time, all of the weekend’s festivities including the Induction Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 9, will take place at one location, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
