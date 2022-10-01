Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said.
South Korean president caught on hot mic insulting US Congress
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was caught on a hot mic insulting the U.S. Congress, after President Biden promised several billion dollars for a global health initiative on Wednesday. “How could Biden not lose damn face if these f—ers do not pass it in Congress?” Yoon said, following a photo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
North Korea Fires Missiles Hours After Kamala Harris Praises 'Alliance'
Harris was intending to refer to South Korea when she praised America's "alliance" with North Korea.
RELATED PEOPLE
China's 'Dongfeng' Missiles Compared to America's Nuclear Arsenal
The U.S. Department of Defense said last year that images showed a suspected 230 silo-based ICBM launch sites in Yumen, Gansu, and Hami, Xinjiang, in China.
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
North Korea test fires missiles as Harris visits to reassure the South
Seoul — North Korea test fired two more ballistic missiles Thursday just hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris toured the South's heavily fortified border with its nuclear-armed neighbor — part of a trip aimed at strengthening the security alliance with Seoul and reassuring the ally of America's commitment to regional security. South Korea's military said it had detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched Thursday evening by North Korea into the East Sea. "While our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance, it is maintaining a fully prepared posture while closely cooperating between the ROK [South Korea] and the U.S.," the South's...
Vice President Harris mistakenly touts US 'alliance with the Republic of North Korea'
Although the vice president did not correct herself, Harris went on to hail the U.S.'s "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
North Korea fires fourth ballistic missile in one week after Vice President Harris' gaffe
North Korea fired its fourth ballistic missile in one week, following Vice President Kamala Harris making a mistake during her prepared remarks at the Korean Peninsula's Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) The missile was fired into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military told Yonhap. It's the fourth missile fired by...
VP Kamala Harris visits DMZ as more North Korean missiles fly
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas on Thursday and slammed North Korea's "brutal dictatorship" and "destabilizing" weapons program just hours before Pyongyang launched its second round of ballistic missiles in a day. North Korea fired off a...
U.S., Japan and S. Korea hold anti-sub drills amid N. Korean missile threat
The United States, Japan and South Korea conducted a trilateral anti-submarine training exercise on Friday near the Korean Peninsula for the first time in five years amid a flurry of North Korean missile launches.
North Korea fires fourth missile in a week as South flexes military muscle
SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Saturday, hours before South Korea staged a large military show, displaying stealth fighters and its own missiles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zelenska describes war like ‘Middle Ages’; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, described the ongoing war like something out of the Middle Ages as Ukrainians continued to reclaim territory from Russian control.
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The naval forces of South Korea, the United States and Japan will stage their major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's recent series of missile tests.
Far-right Trump backers on trial for Capitol riot 'sedition'
The landmark sedition trial of five members of the far-right Oath Keepers opened Monday with prosecutors telling a jury that the group heavily armed itself on January 6, 2021 to attack the Capitol to keep Donald Trump in the presidency. Out of 870 people charged so far, the government has reserved sedition for just a few dozen of the attackers, mostly members of self-styled militia groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who allegedly planned and coordinated the assault.
North Korea continues missile tests, Taiwan condemns launches
Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs publicly criticized North Korea on Saturday after the regime's latest in a series of ballistic missile launches.
Comments / 0