Seoul — North Korea test fired two more ballistic missiles Thursday just hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris toured the South's heavily fortified border with its nuclear-armed neighbor — part of a trip aimed at strengthening the security alliance with Seoul and reassuring the ally of America's commitment to regional security. South Korea's military said it had detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched Thursday evening by North Korea into the East Sea. "While our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance, it is maintaining a fully prepared posture while closely cooperating between the ROK [South Korea] and the U.S.," the South's...

